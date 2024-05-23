Sports

NBA Western Conference: Dallas Mavericks Triumphs Over Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 - In Pics

Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and Kyrie Irving added 30 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks towards victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 on Wednesday night. At first, Dallas trailed 102-98 as Anthony Edward's 3-pointer set the game with 3:37 remaining, however, soon Doncic's five points led the charge and eventually powered the team to win.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

1/9
Rudy Gobert Basketball
Rudy Gobert Basketball Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react to a play during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Minneapolis.

2/9
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates a score against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

3/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.AP Photo/Matt Krohn

4/9
Mavericks Timberwolves Basketball
Mavericks Timberwolves Basketball Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, front, loses control of the ball as he is defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

5/9
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) is encouraged by teammate Luka Doncic (77) during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday in Minneapolis.

6/9
Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

7/9
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) looks to pass over Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21), guard Jaden Hardy (1) and forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

8/9
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) scores against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

9/9
NBA basketball Western Conference final
NBA basketball Western Conference final Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, drives against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Minneapolis.

