Sports

NBA Western Conference: Dallas Mavericks Triumphs Over Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 - In Pics

Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and Kyrie Irving added 30 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks towards victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 on Wednesday night. At first, Dallas trailed 102-98 as Anthony Edward's 3-pointer set the game with 3:37 remaining, however, soon Doncic's five points led the charge and eventually powered the team to win.