NBA: De’Aaron Fox Helps Sacramento Kings Defeat Milwaukee Bucks - In Pics

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat Milwaukee Bucks 129-94 on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) for their first win over the Bucks in more than eight years, Associated Press reported. Sacramento had not defeated Milwaukee since February 1, 2016, with the 15-game losing streak being the longest active streak for any team. This game was never in doubt. The Kings never trailed and led by double digits since the midway point of the second quarter and built the lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 11 rebounds, setting a Kings single-season record with his 47th consecutive double-double. Jerry Lucas had set the mark in 1967-68.

March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pulls down a rebound in front of Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. The Kings won 129-94.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walk toward the bench during a timeout in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) scores over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) is surrounded by Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21), forward Bobby Portis (9) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) scores over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) splits Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and guard Kevin Huerter (9) as he drives to the basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) is called for the foul as he and Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) chase down ball in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) chase a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

