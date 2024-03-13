Sports

NBA: De’Aaron Fox Helps Sacramento Kings Defeat Milwaukee Bucks - In Pics

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat Milwaukee Bucks 129-94 on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) for their first win over the Bucks in more than eight years, Associated Press reported. Sacramento had not defeated Milwaukee since February 1, 2016, with the 15-game losing streak being the longest active streak for any team. This game was never in doubt. The Kings never trailed and led by double digits since the midway point of the second quarter and built the lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 11 rebounds, setting a Kings single-season record with his 47th consecutive double-double. Jerry Lucas had set the mark in 1967-68.