Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pulls down a rebound in front of Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. The Kings won 129-94.
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walk toward the bench during a timeout in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California.
Advertisement
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) scores over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) is surrounded by Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21), forward Bobby Portis (9) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Advertisement
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) scores over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) splits Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and guard Kevin Huerter (9) as he drives to the basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Advertisement
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) is called for the foul as he and Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) chase down ball in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) chase a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.