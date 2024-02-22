Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, applauds the fans after an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez, center, celebrates with David Ruiz (41) and Luis Suarez (9) after scoring a goal against Real Salt Lake during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Advertisement
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Advertisement
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi takes a free kick during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Advertisement
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, passes the ball to forward Luis Suarez (9) during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Advertisement
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front, falls to the field after coming into contact with Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ruiz was given a yellow card on the play.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) runs for the ball as Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Musician Luis Figueroa, of Puerto Rico, sings the national anthem before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Actor Will Smith watches from a box along the field before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.