Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi Lines Up Assist In Inter Miami's 2-0 Win Over Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi had two Real Salt Lake defenders on either side of him, two more a few yards in front of him. He quickly tapped the ball away from them all with his left foot, to a spot where only teammate Robert Taylor could reach. Moments later, Inter Miami had the first goal of the Major League Soccer 2024 season, Associated Press reported. Taylor's goal in the 39th minute set the tone, Diego Gomez added an insurance score in the 83rd minute and Inter Miami — to start Messi's first full season with the club — opened the 29th season of MLS with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Thursday, February 22.