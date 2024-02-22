Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi Lines Up Assist In Inter Miami's 2-0 Win Over Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi had two Real Salt Lake defenders on either side of him, two more a few yards in front of him. He quickly tapped the ball away from them all with his left foot, to a spot where only teammate Robert Taylor could reach. Moments later, Inter Miami had the first goal of the Major League Soccer 2024 season, Associated Press reported. Taylor's goal in the 39th minute set the tone, Diego Gomez added an insurance score in the 83rd minute and Inter Miami — to start Messi's first full season with the club — opened the 29th season of MLS with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Thursday, February 22.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 22, 2024

MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, applauds the fans after an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

1/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez, center, celebrates with David Ruiz (41) and Luis Suarez (9) after scoring a goal against Real Salt Lake during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi takes a free kick during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, passes the ball to forward Luis Suarez (9) during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front, falls to the field after coming into contact with Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ruiz was given a yellow card on the play.

7/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) runs for the ball as Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Musician Luis Figueroa, of Puerto Rico, sings the national anthem before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/9
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami
MLS 2023-24: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Actor Will Smith watches from a box along the field before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

