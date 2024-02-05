The ageless Jimmy Anderson, on 695 Test wickets, the other magician with the ball, also had his say with the new ball in both innings, not allowing India to get too far ahead, even on the third morning, moving the ball off the seam at will. And as always, he was miserly with the runs that he gave away. The young, inexperienced England spinners on the other hand, would do well to take a leaf out of his book, and were far too inconsistent, bowling too many loose balls.

On the fourth morning, just when England looked like settling down, ominously for India, into a long run chase, they lost two wickets on the stroke of lunch that broke the back of that effort. First, Kuldeep Yadav produced a quick one on the leg stump that held its line and thudded into Zak Crawley’s pads, then cruising along merrily in his 70s, for the second time in the match.