For someone who produced one magical delivery after another to record his best figures in India, Jasprit Bumrah feels there is no need to search for magic when the ball is reversing.

The 30-year-old was an artist at work on day two of the second Test against England as he got the ball to reverse in three destructive spells across the last two sessions to end up with figures of six for 45 in 15.5 overs.