SLO Vs DEN, UEFA Euro 2024: Slovenia, Denmark Share Points At Stuttgart Arena - In Pics

Slovenia and Denmark shared points in their UEFA Euro 2024 opener with a 1-1 draw at the Stuttgart Arena. The Danes started off well and also opened the scoring thanks to Christian Eriksen’s quick movement into the box, only to fire it into the bottom corner. However, Slovenia equalised courtesy of Erik Janza’s 77th minute strike past Kasper Schmeichel. Slovenia will next face Serbia, while Denmark will meet England.

UEFA Euro 2024: Slovenia vs Denmark | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Slovenia's players greet supporters at the end of a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

1/9
Denmarks Alexander Bah
Denmark's Alexander Bah | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Alexander Bah goes for the ball during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

2/9
Slovenias Erik Janza celebrates scoring a goal
Slovenia's Erik Janza celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Slovenia's Erik Janza celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

3/9
Denmarks head coach Kasper Hjulmand
Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand talks with his players during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

4/9
Denmarks Joachim Andersen
Denmark's Joachim Andersen | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Denmark's Joachim Andersen attempts to control the ball during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

5/9
Denmark players celebrate teams opening goal
Denmark players celebrate teams opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

6/9
Christian Eriksen scores a goal against Slovenia
Christian Eriksen scores a goal against Slovenia | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

7/9
Denmarks Christian Eriksen
Denmark's Christian Eriksen | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left (10),leans back to strike the ball and score the opening goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

8/9
Jonas Wind is challenged by Slovenia players
Jonas Wind is challenged by Slovenia players | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Jonas Wind, center, is challenged by Slovenia's Adam Gnezda Cerin, right, during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

9/9
Denmark fan during match between SLO vs DEN
Denmark fan during match between SLO vs DEN | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

A Denmark fan wear his teams colors or red and white was he waits in the stand ahead of the Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

