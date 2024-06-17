Football

SLO Vs DEN, UEFA Euro 2024: Slovenia, Denmark Share Points At Stuttgart Arena - In Pics

Slovenia and Denmark shared points in their UEFA Euro 2024 opener with a 1-1 draw at the Stuttgart Arena. The Danes started off well and also opened the scoring thanks to Christian Eriksen’s quick movement into the box, only to fire it into the bottom corner. However, Slovenia equalised courtesy of Erik Janza’s 77th minute strike past Kasper Schmeichel. Slovenia will next face Serbia, while Denmark will meet England.