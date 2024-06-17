SLO Vs DEN, UEFA Euro 2024: Slovenia, Denmark Share Points At Stuttgart Arena - In Pics

Slovenia's players greet supporters at the end of a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Denmark's Alexander Bah goes for the ball during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Slovenia's Erik Janza celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand talks with his players during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Denmark's Joachim Andersen attempts to control the ball during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left (10),leans back to strike the ball and score the opening goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Denmark's Jonas Wind, center, is challenged by Slovenia's Adam Gnezda Cerin, right, during a Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
A Denmark fan wear his teams colors or red and white was he waits in the stand ahead of the Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.