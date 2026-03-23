Real 3-2 Atletico, La Liga: Vini Jr's Brace Hands RMA Derby Honours

The cheers were back for Vinícius Júnior at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Real Madrid forward scored twice in a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, keeping his team in the thick of the La Liga title race. Vinícius had to endure jeers from Madrid’s fans earlier this season following the firing of coach Xabi Alonso and some embarrassing losses. But as the results have improved, so has Vinícius’ reception from Madrid’s supporters. Madrid has reached a high mark under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa with the win over Atletico — after a humiliating 5-2 loss in September — and the elimination of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League. And Vinícíus has rightfully gotten some credit for the team’s recent improvement in form as he had helped to lead Madrid along with midfielder Federico Valverde, with stars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham out injured.

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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Andriy Lunin
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, centre, makes a save during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Atletico Madrid's Koke challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, second from left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Giuliano Simeone
Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Ademola Lookman
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates with Antoine Griezmann after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Ademola Lookman
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates with Koke after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga soccer-Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, and Real Madrid's Fran Garcia challenge for the ball the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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