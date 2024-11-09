Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Audi 2024 MLS Cup: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action

Inter Miami practiced on Friday thinking there was no way Sergio Busquets was going to play in its win-or-else playoff match against Atlanta United. (More Football News)
A few hours later, the team got quite the surprise.
Busquets — who coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said was ruled out for Saturday’s game — received medical clearance on Friday afternoon to play and is being listed as questionable.
Busquets went through a training session on his own after the rest of the team worked out Friday, meaning Lionel Messi could have one of his most trusted teammates alongside him with the season on the line.
Busquets was struck somewhere around his midsection in Game 1 of the best-of-three series and developed pneumonia-like symptoms. He didn’t play in Game 2 last week — a 2-1 Atlanta win — and Inter Miami has to win Saturday just to extend its season and reach the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs.
Inter Miami hopes to have four games left this season — Saturday’s conclusion to Round 1, and then a conference semifinal, conference final and the MLS Cup final. If Inter Miami keeps winning, all four of those matches would be at home. If it loses a match, the season ends there for the team that won the Supporters’ Shield and posted the best regular-season record in MLS history.
Atlanta has already won four elimination games this season — their two must-win matches to keep hope alive at the end of the regular season against the New York Red Bulls and Orlando City, then a wild-card match at Montreal and Game 2 of this series against Inter Miami.
Atlanta is the only MLS team to beat Inter Miami twice this season, and both wins came with Messi in the lineup; the club is 2-1-1 so far this season against the No. 1 overall seed.
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS Cup Live Streaming
When is Inter Miami's MLS Cup match against Atlanta United?
Inter Miami's MLS Cup match against Atlanta United is on Saturday, November 9 (Sunday, November 10 IST).
What time is Inter Miami's MLS Cup match against Atlanta United?
Inter Miami's MLS Cup match against Atlanta United will kick-off at 6:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Inter Miami's MLS Cup match against Atlanta United in India?
Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the same in India. However, one can watch the match via Apple TV via MLS season pass
(with AP inputs)