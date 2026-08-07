Club America Vs San Diego, Leagues Cup: Eagles Soar Early To Ground MLS Outfit At Azteca

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Club America defeated San Diego FC 3-1 to secure a commanding victory in their Leagues Cup 2026 group stage match at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The Liga MX side dominated their rivals from Major League Soccer from the opening whistle, and Brian Rodriguez scored the opener in the 11th minute. Erick Sanchez doubled the score in the 33rd minute, then deep into first-half stoppage time, Rodriguez set up Isaias Violante for a 3-0. Luca Bombino pulled one back in the 63rd minute, but Guillermo Almada's Eagles kept their flight unhindered. On matchday 2, Club America shift their focus to a tough away fixture against the Portland Timbers. Meanwhile, Mikey Varas' team will return home to Snapdragon Stadium to host Liga MX side Club Tijuana as they look to revive their tournament campaign. See the best photos from the Club America vs San Diego football match.

Leagues Cup Soccer: Club America vs San Diego
Jeppe Tverskov of The United States' San Diego FC, left, and Erick Sánchez of Mexico's America vie for the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Soccer: San Diego vs Club America
Diego Arriaga of Mexico's America reacts after missing a chance to score against The United States' San Diego FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Football: Club America vs San Diego
Isaías Violante of Mexico's America (12) celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal against The United States' San Diego FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Football: San Diego vs Club America
Erick Sánchez of Mexico's America celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against The United States' San Diego FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup 2026: Club America vs San Diego
Rodolfo Cota goalkeeper of Mexico's America, right, catches the ball past Luca Bombino of The United States' San Diego FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup 2026: San Diego vs Club America
Brian Rodríguez of Mexico's America (7) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against The United States' San Diego FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Club America vs San Diego
Anders Dreyer of The United States' San Diego FC, front, and Sebastián Cáceres of Mexico's America fight for the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: San Diego vs Club America
Anders Dreyer of The United States' San Diego FC, right, and Sebastián Cáceres of Mexico's America fight for the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico US Leagues Cup Soccer
Rodolfo Cota goalkeeper of Mexico's America, left, clears the ball past his teammate Sebastián Cáceres during a Leagues Cup soccer match against The United States' San Diego FC in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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US Mexico Leagues Cup Soccer
Anders Dreyer of The United States' San Diego FC, left, passes the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match against Mexico's America in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

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