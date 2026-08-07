Club America Vs San Diego, Leagues Cup: Eagles Soar Early To Ground MLS Outfit At Azteca

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 August 2026 2:08 pm

Club America defeated San Diego FC 3-1 to secure a commanding victory in their Leagues Cup 2026 group stage match at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The Liga MX side dominated their rivals from Major League Soccer from the opening whistle, and Brian Rodriguez scored the opener in the 11th minute. Erick Sanchez doubled the score in the 33rd minute, then deep into first-half stoppage time, Rodriguez set up Isaias Violante for a 3-0. Luca Bombino pulled one back in the 63rd minute, but Guillermo Almada's Eagles kept their flight unhindered. On matchday 2, Club America shift their focus to a tough away fixture against the Portland Timbers. Meanwhile, Mikey Varas' team will return home to Snapdragon Stadium to host Liga MX side Club Tijuana as they look to revive their tournament campaign. See the best photos from the Club America vs San Diego football match.