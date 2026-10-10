Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Premier League Football Back In Action After International Break

Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Gunners Return To Action
Arsenal returns to Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Brighton before the international break. Mikel Arteta's reigning champions face a stern test against an undefeated Leeds United side that has built its early-season success on defensive discipline. While the Gunners aim to capture all three points to keep pace at the top of the table, Leeds arrives in North London eager to prove their resilience on a major stage.
Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Long Break?
A lot has happened in the international break. Argentina's Lionel Messi, one of the legends of the game, has officially retired from international football. Meanwhile, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo had a public fallout with his team and coach Jorge Jesus. Here's our coverage of the events that happened during the break. Have a look.
Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: What's The Status Of Current EPL Standings?
Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Greetings!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium! The Gunners are eager to bounce back following their defeat to Brighton, while an in-form, unbeaten Leeds side arrives looking to cause a major upset. Stay tuned for all the action!