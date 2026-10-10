Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Premier League Football Back In Action After International Break

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Updates English Premier League Match Day: Welcome to our live coverage of the match between Arsenal and Leeds United, on Saturday, 10 October, at the Emirates Stadium, London, England. Arsenal comes back from the international break to face an unbeaten Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday, eager to recover from a disappointing 3-0 loss against Brighton. Mikel Arteta's squad was adversely affected during the break, with injuries keeping key players such as Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis out of action. Fortunately, Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa are anticipated to be ready to start. On the other hand, Daniel Farke’s Leeds arrive in excellent form, boasting an impressive unbeaten run as they head to North London. Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads their front line, hoping to end his personal scoring drought against Arsenal.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Oct 2026, 04:09:29 pm IST Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Gunners Return To Action Arsenal returns to Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Brighton before the international break. Mikel Arteta's reigning champions face a stern test against an undefeated Leeds United side that has built its early-season success on defensive discipline. While the Gunners aim to capture all three points to keep pace at the top of the table, Leeds arrives in North London eager to prove their resilience on a major stage.

10 Oct 2026, 03:48:15 pm IST Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Long Break? A lot has happened in the international break. Argentina's Lionel Messi, one of the legends of the game, has officially retired from international football. Meanwhile, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo had a public fallout with his team and coach Jorge Jesus. Here's our coverage of the events that happened during the break. Have a look.

10 Oct 2026, 03:39:18 pm IST Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: What's The Status Of Current EPL Standings?