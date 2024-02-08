Sports

FA Cup: Chelsea Beat Aston Villa 3-1 In Fourth Round Replay

The mounting pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino eased up a bit as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 away in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, Associated Press reported on Thursday, February 8. Chelsea’s players delivered a performance to make their manager proud, with first-half goals by Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson coming before an exquisite free kick from Enzo Fernandez in the 54th that curled beyond his fellow World Cup winner from Argentina, Emi Martinez. Fernandez celebrated by taking off his shirt and pointing to his name on the back of it. “It wasn’t just the manager — everyone associated with the club needed that today,” Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell said.