FA Cup: Chelsea Beat Aston Villa 3-1 In Fourth Round Replay

The mounting pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino eased up a bit as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 away in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, Associated Press reported on Thursday, February 8. Chelsea’s players delivered a performance to make their manager proud, with first-half goals by Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson coming before an exquisite free kick from Enzo Fernandez in the 54th that curled beyond his fellow World Cup winner from Argentina, Emi Martinez. Fernandez celebrated by taking off his shirt and pointing to his name on the back of it. “It wasn’t just the manager — everyone associated with the club needed that today,” Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell said.

February 8, 2024

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez waves supporters at the end of the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England. Chelsea won 3-1.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby, top, jumps over Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, challenges for the ball with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa's Matty Cash jumps for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa's Matty Cash, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Aston Villa's Matty Cash, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, celebrates with his teammate Enzo Fernandez after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

FA Cup 2023-24: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, third from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.

