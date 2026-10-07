Tanmay Baloda Creates U-19 History With Record 14-Wicket Haul As India Crush Australia

Tanmay Baloda produced a record-breaking spell, taking 8/41 in Australia’s second innings after his 6/32 in the first, finishing with an extraordinary 14/73 match haul
India U-19 completed a 10-wicket victory after bowling Australia out for 151, chasing just 11 runs in five balls to seal the Youth Test series 2-0
Baloda’s 14/73 is the best match haul in Youth Test history, surpassing Tim Southee’s previous record of 12/92, while India also swept the preceding ODI series 3-0
Left-arm orthodox spinner Tanmay Baloda returned 8/41 to complete an impressive 14-wicket match haul as India U-19 crushed Australia by 10 wickets on day three of the second Youth Test, winning the series 2-0 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Australia were shot out for a mere 151 after resuming at 86 for four on the third day, setting India only 11 runs to win, which the hosts achieved without losing a wicket.
India had earlier posted 315 in their only innings, taking a lead of 141 runs after bundling Australia out for 174 in their first innings.
Lakshya Raichandani cracked two fours off Spencer Green to help India achieve the target only five balls into the first over, recording a comprehensive win here at the B Ground of the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The Indian U-19 side was ruthless in their approach to claim the series 2-0, having earlier won the first Youth Test by an innings and 48 runs in Rajkot.
Before that, India U-19 had claimed a commanding 3-0 win in the Youth ODI series, which preceded the Tests.
Baloda was the star performer of the second Youth Test as the Haryana spinner returned 6/32 and 8/41 in the two innings.
He had claimed each of the four wickets that fell in Australia's second innings after they conceded a huge lead on the second day, and dismissed another four batters including half-centurion Blake Cattle (63), and Eli Brain (39) on the third.
Cattle's knock was vital in making India come out to bat again in the second innings. He produced a gritty knock of 63 from 108 balls, which was studded with eight fours and two sixes.
Priyanshu Singh (2/25) played second fiddle to Baloda on day three as Australia lost six wickets for 65 runs to surrender the contest.
Brief scores: Australia U-19 174 & 151 in 43.5 overs (Eli Brain 39, Blake Cattle 63; Tanmay Baloda 8/41, Priyanshu Singh 2/25) lost to India U-19 315 & 11/0 in 0.5 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 9 not out) by 10 wickets.