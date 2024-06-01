Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of Bangladesh Warm-Up Match - In Pics

Team India will look to put their best foot forward during their only T20 World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh ahead of their tournament opener on June 5. The Men In Blue will be without the star batter Virat Kohli, who is expected to touch down some time before the practice game, all other 14 players will be given a go as it doesn't have an official status. Bangladesh will also look to prep up their T20 plans on the back of a dismal T20 series defeat at the hands of the co-hosts USA. Ahead of the warm-up game, here are some of the snapshots from the team's training session in USA.