‘Heavy White-Ball Diet’: Jacob Duffy Explains Loss Of Rhythm In Wellington Test Against India

P PTI Published at: 28 November 2026 3:35 pm

Jacob Duffy blamed an extended spell of white-ball cricket for affecting his bowling action and rhythm, saying he has been working on technical corrections. The New Zealand pacer also highlighted how packed schedules leave fast bowlers little time to work on their technique

P PTI Published at: 28 November 2026 3:35 pm

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy follows through while bowling to West Indies on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

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