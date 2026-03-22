IPL 2026: CSK Roar Event Brings Chepauk Alive With MS Dhoni At The Center

Chennai Super Kings set the tone for IPL 2026 with their ‘Roar 2026’ event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where a packed Chepauk crowd turned up in full voice. MS Dhoni’s entry stole the spotlight, triggering massive cheers and emotional reactions from fans. The event featured an open practice session, player interactions, and appearances from former CSK stars, adding a nostalgic touch. Former players like Mike Hussey, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and many more also appeared at the event and made it memorable for the fans.

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Cricketer MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event MS Dhoni
Cricketer MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSKs ROAR 2026 A. R. Rahman
Music composer A. R. Rahman performs during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings ROAR 2026
Artists perform during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSKs ROAR 2026
Cricketers MS Dhoni, former cricketers Matthew Hayden, Anirudha Srikkanth and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings ROAR 2026
Chennai: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSKs ROAR 2026 MS Dhoni
Cricketer MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSKs ROAR 2026 Suresh Raina
Former cricketer Suresh Raina during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings ROAR 2026
Former cricketers Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSKs ROAR 2026 Dwayne Bravo
Former cricketer Dwayne Bravo, right, plays a shot during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event
Former cricketers Michael Hussey, Harbhajan Singh, Anirudha Srikkanth, Matthew Hayden and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSKs ROAR 2026 Suresh Raina, right, and Dwayne Bravo
Former cricketers Suresh Raina, right, and Dwayne Bravo carry a trophy during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings ROAR 2026 Michael Hussey, left, with MS Dhoni
Cricketers Michael Hussey, left, with MS Dhoni, during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings ROAR 2026 Matthew Hayden
Commentator and former cricketer Matthew Hayden, right, plays a shot during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSKs ROAR 2026 Michael Hussey
Former cricketer Michael Hussey, right, plays a shot during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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