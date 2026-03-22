IPL 2026: CSK Roar Event Brings Chepauk Alive With MS Dhoni At The Center
Chennai Super Kings set the tone for IPL 2026 with their ‘Roar 2026’ event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where a packed Chepauk crowd turned up in full voice. MS Dhoni’s entry stole the spotlight, triggering massive cheers and emotional reactions from fans. The event featured an open practice session, player interactions, and appearances from former CSK stars, adding a nostalgic touch. Former players like Mike Hussey, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and many more also appeared at the event and made it memorable for the fans.
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