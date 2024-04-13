A legend of the game, de Villiers still owns the record for most Player of the Match awards won by a player in the Indian Premier League -- 25 in 184 appearances, three more than another batting great, Chris Gayle -- 22 in 142. For the record, Yadav now has eight POTM awards in 141 matches with the last one coming against Gujarat Titans for his unbeaten 103 at Wankhede last season.