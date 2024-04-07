Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer celebrate their win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer celebrate their win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia