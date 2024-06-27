Cricket

India Vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield - Latest Guyana Weather Update

Rain continues to play hide and seek in Guyana and that has left a wet outfield at the Providence Stadium

AP/Ramon Espinosa
Groundsmen move the covers after wet outfield delayed the toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

The toss for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and England has been delayed due to wet outfield at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (Live Blog | Scorecard)

Rain continues to play hide and seek in Guyana and that has left a wet outfield at the Providence Stadium. The umpires have not been able to come up with the time for toss and at the time of writing (around 7:50 PM IST) the drizzle had started again.

The slight drizzle had forced the groundstaff to bring on the covers in the places from which they had removed it earlier when they skies had cleared.

The pitch has been under the covers all this time due to the rain.

In Guyana, Kuldeep Yadav could be a real headache for the famed England batting line-up. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Trial By Spin For Both India, England Batters

BY Gaurav Thakur

Latest Guyana Weather Update

It is currently raining lightly at the Providence Stadium in Guyana but thunderstorms are predicted during the match time.

Is There A Reserve Day?

Unfortunately there is no reserve day for the second semifinal between India and England. However, there does exist a special provision for this big match.

England coach, Matthew Mott - null
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final: Eng Must 'Throw First Punch', Says Coach Mott

BY Stats Perform

Special Provision For India vs England

Since there is no reserve day for the match, International Cricket Council has come up with a special provision. 60 minutes of extra time has been alloted for the game before it can be called off. The norm is 190 minutes of extra time, but for this games there is a total of 250 minutes of extra time.

At the same time, both the semifinals and the final of this World Cup have another special provision. Normally, both teams only need to play at least five overs to produce a result but in the knockout games of this World Cup, both teams should have at least played 10 overs to make result a possibility.

What Happens In Case Of Washout?

India go to the final by virtue of topping their Super 8 group.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  3. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
  4. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
  5. Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks In LS, PM's Reply Likely On Jul 2
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Dhawan Performed ‘Jolting’ Stunts By Himself For ‘Baby John’
  2. Saiyami Kher Reveals She Doesn’t Let Weather Keep Her Away From Fitness Regime
  3. Mehul Nisar Opens Up On Bhavesh In 'Anupamaa': 'He Hasn't Been Fully Tapped Yet'
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Will Be Remembered Long After We Are All Gone: Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates The Team With A Heartfelt Note
  5. Alia Bhatt Calls Motherhood 'Magical': Every Day Is A Discovery And A New Layer To Your Life
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  3. India Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Decides To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  4. Switzerland Vs Italy, Round Of 16, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Has Eyes On 2025 ODI World Cup At Home
World News
  1. From 'Yankee Doodle' To 'Home Of The Brave': The Stories Behind July 4th Expressions
  2. China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why
  3. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  4. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
  5. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case