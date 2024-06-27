India Vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield - Latest Guyana Weather Update

Rain continues to play hide and seek in Guyana and that has left a wet outfield at the Providence Stadium. The umpires have not been able to come up with the time for toss and at the time of writing (around 7:50 PM IST) the drizzle had started again.
The slight drizzle had forced the groundstaff to bring on the covers in the places from which they had removed it earlier when they skies had cleared.
The pitch has been under the covers all this time due to the rain.
Latest Guyana Weather Update
It is currently raining lightly at the Providence Stadium in Guyana but thunderstorms are predicted during the match time.
Is There A Reserve Day?
Unfortunately there is no reserve day for the second semifinal between India and England. However, there does exist a special provision for this big match.
Special Provision For India vs England
Since there is no reserve day for the match, International Cricket Council has come up with a special provision. 60 minutes of extra time has been alloted for the game before it can be called off. The norm is 190 minutes of extra time, but for this games there is a total of 250 minutes of extra time.
At the same time, both the semifinals and the final of this World Cup have another special provision. Normally, both teams only need to play at least five overs to produce a result but in the knockout games of this World Cup, both teams should have at least played 10 overs to make result a possibility.
What Happens In Case Of Washout?
India go to the final by virtue of topping their Super 8 group.