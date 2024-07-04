England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match

Following a dominant performance against New Zealand womeni n the ODI series, the England women's cricket team are now gearing up for the first game of the three-match T20I series set to take place on July 6, Saturday at the The Ageas Bowl, in West End, England. (More Cricket News)
The Heather Knight-led England celebrated a clean sweep, securing victory in all three ODI matches against Kiwis women. The hosts won the opening match by nine wickets, the second match by eight wickets and the final match by five wickets.
Sophie Devine's team posted 211/8 in 42 overs and set a 212-run target for the English side in the third ODI match. The hosts chased down the target in only 38.4 overs scoring 212/5, thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt's amazing knock who made 84-ball-76 and Amy Jones who smashed a 50-ball half century.
When is the England-W Vs New Zealand-W1st T20I match?
The first T20I match between England women and New Zealand women will be held on July 6, Saturday at the The Ageas Bowl, in West End, England at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I match?
There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.
The live streaming of all the matches of the New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI matches will be available on Sky Sports.
England Women ODI Squad:
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones
New Zealand Women ODI Squad:
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek