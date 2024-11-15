Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Riding high on their opening match victory, Australia will take on Pakistan in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, November 16. (More Cricket News)
At the Gabba, the Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after a rain-shortened, 7-over thriller. Glenn Maxwell played a starring role, smashing a quickfire 43 runs off 19 balls, guiding Australia to a target of 94 runs.
During Pakistan's chase, Australia’s Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis put on a brilliant display, each claiming 3 wickets. Their combined effort with Adam Zampa picking 2 wickets, restricted Pakistan to a mere 64/9, securing a commanding 23-run victory for Australia.
Meanwhile, Pakistan had earlier clinched the ODI series 2-1, bouncing back from a narrow defeat in the first match, where they lost by 2 wickets. They then dominated the next two games, winning by 9 wickets and 8 wickets respectively.
Australia Vs Pakistan T20I Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.
Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details:
When is Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?
Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place on November 16, Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?
The T20I matches between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.