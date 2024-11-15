Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Here's all you need to know about Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match: live streaming, squads, venue and timing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
australia-vs-pakistan-t20I-ap-photo
Australian players celebrate after dismissing Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the T20 cricket international between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
info_icon

Riding high on their opening match victory, Australia will take on Pakistan in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, November 16. (More Cricket News)

At the Gabba, the Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after a rain-shortened, 7-over thriller. Glenn Maxwell played a starring role, smashing a quickfire 43 runs off 19 balls, guiding Australia to a target of 94 runs.

During Pakistan's chase, Australia’s Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis put on a brilliant display, each claiming 3 wickets. Their combined effort with Adam Zampa picking 2 wickets, restricted Pakistan to a mere 64/9, securing a commanding 23-run victory for Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had earlier clinched the ODI series 2-1, bouncing back from a narrow defeat in the first match, where they lost by 2 wickets. They then dominated the next two games, winning by 9 wickets and 8 wickets respectively.

Australia Vs Pakistan T20I Squads:


Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.

Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details:

When is Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?


Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place on November 16, Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?


The T20I matches between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 3 Highlights: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Odisha Beat Maharashtra By Three Wickets
  2. Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Anshul Kamboj Picks 10 Wickets In An Innings Against Kerala
  3. Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition
  4. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  2. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  3. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
  4. UEFA Nations League: France Held To A Draw By Israel
  5. Jamaica Vs United States, CONCACAF Nations League: Pepi's Early Strike Gives Visitors Narrow Lead
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  3. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  4. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Unilateral Trade Measures In The Name Of Climate Action 'Discriminatory’: India
  2. Dehradun Accident: Drunk Driving, Collision With Truck, 6 Friends Die Horrific Death | Latest
  3. Remembering Birsa Munda: A Tribal Leader Who Inspired Generations Of Resistance
  4. Remembering Birsa Munda: Champion Of Adivasi Rights And Autonomy
  5. Stubble Burning: Farmers Evading NASA Satellite Surveillance? | Scientist's Take
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  2. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  3. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya