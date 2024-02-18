Sports

Argentina Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Nicolas Jarry In Semi-Finals

World number 2 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-7 (2-7), 3-6 in the semi-finals of the Argentina Open 2024 tennis tournament. Having notched up the biggest win of his career, Jarry will face home crowd favorite Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final. It will be their first tour-level meeting. Alcaraz didn't looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he was a year ago. The 20-year-old smashed his racket onto the court after his defeat, a rare feature for the Spaniard. “Congratulations to Nico for this match and good luck for him in the final,” Alcaraz said after his defeat. The Spaniard will play next week at the Rio Open tournament in Brazil, also on clay, which he won in 2022 and reached the decider last year.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 18, 2024

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile celebrates his 6-3, 7-6 win over Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry
Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, autographs an over-sized tennis ball after his 7-6, 6-3 win over Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the end of their Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry
Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry
Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, wipes his brow after losing a point to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry
Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garell

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile reacts during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry
Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after missing a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry
Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry
Argentina Open 2024 Semi-Finals: Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

