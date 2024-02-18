Nicolas Jarry, of Chile celebrates his 6-3, 7-6 win over Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, autographs an over-sized tennis ball after his 7-6, 6-3 win over Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the end of their Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, wipes his brow after losing a point to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Nicolas Jarry, of Chile reacts during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after missing a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.