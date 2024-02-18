Sports

Argentina Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Nicolas Jarry In Semi-Finals

World number 2 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-7 (2-7), 3-6 in the semi-finals of the Argentina Open 2024 tennis tournament. Having notched up the biggest win of his career, Jarry will face home crowd favorite Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final. It will be their first tour-level meeting. Alcaraz didn't looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he was a year ago. The 20-year-old smashed his racket onto the court after his defeat, a rare feature for the Spaniard. “Congratulations to Nico for this match and good luck for him in the final,” Alcaraz said after his defeat. The Spaniard will play next week at the Rio Open tournament in Brazil, also on clay, which he won in 2022 and reached the decider last year.