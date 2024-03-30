10 Best Trading Robots In 2024

As the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance needs no introduction. With its extensive coin offerings, discounted trading fees and continual innovations, it's no surprise Binance has emerged as a global leader.

For traders looking to take their crypto investing to the next level, Binance offers a marketplace of pre-configured trading robots. Unlike many exchanges where bots require complex coding skills, Binance’s trading algorithms allow easy automation of trades as per defined strategies.

Binance trading bots include grid, dollar cost averaging, TWAP and other profit-driven algorithms. After linking your Binance account, you can backtest bot performance and customize parameters before deployment. They then execute automated trades 24/7 by intelligently reacting to market movements and technical indicators.

While Binance bots currently only support crypto trading, they can operate across 500+ coin pairs on the exchange - the largest variety in the industry. This presents ample opportunities to maximize gains. Maker and taker fees are an incredibly low 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. There are no added charges for using Binance’s sophisticated trading bots.

We especially like the DCA bot on Binance since it helps systematically accumulate crypto on dips in a hands-free manner. Just how cool is this feature alone! The bot dashboard neatly displays all past trades, current positions and P&L reporting for full transparency. Technical and fundamental triggers can also be set to guide the best trading robot decisions.

As a wrap up, Binance’s secure and regulated exchange combined with its feature-rich robots make it the go-to option for both new entrants and advanced crypto traders. Automating previously manual processes, Binance’s bots allow effortlessly executing dynamic crypto trading strategies for better profitability.

Pros

The most used exchange worldwide (so you can trust it)

Supports more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies and pairs to trade

Integrates with emerging Web3 technologies to offer you a secure Hot Wallet

Cons

Not available in the US

Their Smart Signals program is a paid service, whereas other platforms offer it for free

KYC process is required in order to register and use the exchange

#5. Kryll - Receive $7 When Signing Up To Use In This Trading Robot Marketplace

Kryll differentiates itself from other crypto platforms by providing easy-to-use yet powerful robot trading platform even for non-tech savvy users. Kryll's drag-and-drop bot creator interface makes building automated trading strategies remarkably straightforward.

Users can utilize pre-made indicators and market signals to configure bots for spot trading, arbitrage opportunities, portfolio rebalancing and more. Without needing to code, triggers and actions can be combined to automate profitable trades 24/7. Strategies can even be backtested using historical data before going live.

Once built, Kryll bots can scan and trade across most major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase and KuCoin to capitalize on price differentials and technical patterns automatically. The platform supports all top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, BNB, XRP etc. as well as DeFi tokens and stablecoins.

While currently focused on crypto, Kryll plans to expand into forex markets allowing bots to trade currency pairs as well. This will further boost profit-making opportunities for traders through diversification. So, forex robots are on the roadmap for Kryll.

There are various pricing tiers depending on usage levels. While basic trading bots are free, advanced robot trading costs about $15 per month. Exchange trading fees are extra as per individual exchanges. Despite the charges, Kryll bots can deliver very strong ROI of 300-500% per year by reliably growing portfolios.

For crypto investors preferring hands-off automated trading, Kryll is a top choice thanks to its beginner-friendly bot creator interface combined with support for numerous exchanges and coins. Even trading novices can design, test and deploy profitable bots through Kryll to elevate their crypto investing game.

Pros

Wide variety of cryptocurrencies supported to leverage robot trading

It’s free, with premium options available at affordable prices

Cons

Advanced investors can find Kryll underwhelming compared to other platforms

It is not as popular as other exchanges like Binance, OKX or KuCoin

#6. Octobot - A Solid Suite Of Trading Robots Are Waiting For You

For traders seeking an all-in-one automated trading solution, Octobot delivers an impressive platform. Octobot allows building, testing and executing custom crypto trading strategies without any coding required through its intuitive bot interface.

Once set up, Octobot trading bots can scan prices across exchanges in real-time and autonomously place buy/sell orders based on technical indicators and trends as well as market events. This hands-free approach consistently maximizes profits around the clock.

Octobot currently focuses exclusively on cryptocurrency trading across both spot and derivatives markets including margin trading and futures. The platform supports all major coins like Bitcoin, and Ethereum but also altcoins like DOT, ADA, XRP, SOL and stablecoins BNB and USDT.

While Octobot does not facilitate forex trading at present, its roadmap reveals plans to incorporate integrated fiat on/off ramps and eventually support forex pairs as well. This will allow tapping into combined opportunities across both crypto and forex markets using its powerful bots.

Pricing is based on the number of exchange connections required per month. While the first exchange is free, additional connections cost $15 each monthly. Exchange trading fees also apply separately. Despite the charges, Octobot promises very high returns on investment of well over 300% per year.

For crypto investors looking for simplified algorithmic trading, Octobot delivers with its easy bot creation tools, backtesting capabilities, support for various exchanges and coins. As it expands into forex, Octobot has the potential to become an industry leader in multi-market automated trading.

Pros

It’s free

More than 200 crypto tokens supported

Personalize your trading robots according to your preferred trading strategy

Monitor the performance in real-time

Cons

The free plan has a monthly limit of trade executions

It might take some time to get used to the interface and how they work

#7. Coinrule - Create Custom Trading Robots Based On Fellow Smart Investors

It’s now time to review Coinrule, a user-friendly cryptocurrency trading platform that enables users to create and deploy custom trading robots without any coding knowledge. Founded in 2018, Coinrule has gained popularity among traders for its intuitive interface, powerful trading automation tools, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies.

Coinrule's standout feature is its easy-to-use trading robot builder. How does it work? In a nutshell, users can create custom trading strategies using a logic system of “if this happens” > “do this”. That said, users can choose from a variety of pre-built trading templates if it sounds complicated to you, or explore and build their own strategies by combining different trading indicators, signals, and actions. Coinrule's bots are primarily designed for cryptocurrency markets, and they do not directly support forex trading.

Coinrule supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as many popular altcoins and DeFi tokens. The platform is integrated with several leading cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, Coinbase Pro, and Kraken, allowing users to connect their existing exchange accounts and manage their trades directly from Coinrule's interface.

To use Coinrule's bots, users need to create an account on the platform and choose a subscription plan. Coinrule offers several plans, ranging from free to premium, with each plan providing different levels of access to platform features, such as increased trading volume, advanced trading strategies, and priority support. The platform does not charge any trading fees, but users will need to pay for their chosen subscription plan.

Coinrule's interface is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced traders. Backtesting is another robust feature of this platform, allowing users to backtest their trading strategies using historical market data to evaluate their performance before deploying them in live trading. In the same line, their “demo trading” lets users test their bots using simulated trades, enabling them to fine-tune their strategies without risking real capital. That’s a really cool feature, so you can simulate before actually incurring some losses.

Coinrule offers a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, enabling users to manage their bots and monitor their portfolio on the go. Plus, they take strong security measures such as encryption and two-factor authentication to ensure a secure trading environment.

In conclusion, Coinrule is a user-friendly and powerful cryptocurrency trading platform that offers traders the ability to create and deploy some of the best trading robots through an intuitive interface and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies. While Coinrule's trading bots do not directly support forex trading, they provide significant value for those involved in crypto trading.

Pros

It’s free

Tons of crypto assets available to trade automatically

Customize your trading strategies and execute them with their robot trading features

Extremely easy to use, nice design

Cons

A subscription plan is needed to fully experience their potential

Limited customization options for the more experienced trader

#8. SMARD - Get Outstanding Results With These Strong Trading Robots

Still looking for options? That’s great, because we’ve got another one worth looking into. SMARD is an innovative automated trading platform for crypto investors seeking simplified, profitable algorithmic strategies without complex coding requirements. Its cloud-based trading robots can scan prices across multiple exchanges in real-time, identify technical indicator divergences as well as arbitrage opportunities, and automatically place corresponding buy/sell orders to execute predefined strategies. Instead of manual intervention, these self-learning bots continuously optimize their trading logic based on captured data. That’s how you do it!

Currently, SMARD focuses exclusively on the cryptocurrency market with support for all major coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple as well as smaller cap DeFi tokens and stablecoins across leading exchanges like Binance. Forex trading is not accommodated presently but may be incorporated in future product integrations.

Pricing on SMARD consists of a free starter plan for basic robot trading, while increased exchange connections and advanced features require premium monthly plans ranging from $14 to $50 depending on usage levels. The subscription charges give access to an extensive array of premade trading algorithms so users can avoid complex coding. Combined with exchange trading fees, costs can add up but SMARD's high-performance bots assure significant ROI well over 300% yearly that vastly outweigh expenses.

For crypto traders seeking simplified, hands-off automated trading with machine learning-enhanced bots optimized for profitability across market conditions, SMARD presents an innovative solution. The platform continues gaining traction among novices and experts alike looking to maximize crypto earnings.

Pros

Manage risk efficiently through stop-losses and trailing stops settings

All trading robot parameters are already configured for you – simply choose and move on

Pays 10% of profits acquired every month

Cons

May require some investment, so if you don’t have money to throw in, may not be for you

Supports fewer cryptocurrencies than other platforms – check if your pair is supported

Average user can find value, but the advanced user may not find a differential worth switching for

#9. Bitsgap - Automate Your Forex Trading Bot To Yield Incredible Results Automatically

Have you heard about Bitsgap? This crypto trading automation platform offers one of the best automated crypto trading platform with automated trading robot capabilities tailored for both novice and advanced traders. It does so through a sleek interface that allows users to connect multiple exchange accounts like Coinbase, Binance and KuCoin to monitor prices, portfolio performance as well as build custom bots through an intuitive drag-and-drop bot constructor. Without requiring coding expertise, triggers like RSI, moving averages can be configured to automatically execute orders for dollar cost averaging, grid trading, arbitrage and other strategies.

At the minute, the platform exclusively supports crypto trading, with over 5000 coins and 250+ exchanges integrated. Top cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Solana are covered along with DeFi tokens and stablecoins like USDT. Forex pairs are not yet supported, but enhancements are continually introduced, so it is expected to get forex trading bots.

So, how much does it cost? Bitsgap offers free account options as well as paid monthly subscription plans that go from $19 to $110 based on usage levels and required features. Exchange fees apply separately. Despite the costs, Bitsgap users benefit from the platform's ease of use, wide market access and automated trading algorithms to achieve high returns on investment.

When you inspect Bitsgap, you will find that their grid bot trading robot strategies have realized yields upwards of 130% on capital deployed through Bitsgap's advanced automation. As crypto adoption accelerates, Bitsgap has fast emerged as the go-to solution for executing complex trading tactics flawlessly. So, while right now Bitsgap's does not support forex trading bots, they provide significant value for those involved in crypto and robot trading.

Pros

Try for free (7-day free trial) and then choose a plan from $19

High amount of cryptos supported (over 5,000 tokens)

Customize your trading robot to maximize return on your investment

Cons

Does not allow for forex trading at the moment, but stocks are supported

Less active community than other platforms

#10. Tradesanta - Great Alternative With Some Of The Best Trading Robots

Oh, we’ve come to the end of our best trading robots ranking! It happened so fast, but before closure we must mention Tradesanta, a platform with a variety of trading services to help you make the most of your cryptocurrency investments.

With Tradesanta, you can take advantage of their cutting-edge AI trading bots to automatically execute trades based on pre-set criteria: diversify your portfolio however you like thanks to their wide crypto currencies support.

One of the things we really loved about Tradesanta is their design. The interface is extremely user-friendly, and it looks neat. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, you'll find everything you need to get started without a hassle. And if you ever have any questions or need help with anything, their customer support team is always available to assist you.

So, like we mentioned before: when it comes to cryptocurrencies supported, Tradesanta covers a lot of bases. They currently support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, and Monero, with plans to add more in the future. This means you can invest in a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and take advantage of their potential for growth.

Another thing we appreciate about Tradesanta is their focus on transparency. They provide clear information about their ots, fees, and other important details upfront, so you can make informed decisions about your investment.

Tradesanta offers two options: the Automated Trading Robot and the Advanced Trading Robot. The Automated Trading Robot is designed for beginners and can be set up to automatically execute trades based on certain criteria. The Advanced Trading Robot is more advanced and can be customized to fit your specific trading strategy, so if you know what you’re doing, this is the one you want.

One thing to note however, is that Tradesanta does require a subscription to use their robots. That said, their pricing is very competitive, and they offer a free trial to let you try out the platform before committing to a subscription. Cool beans!

Pros

Very nice design and extremely easy to use - very engaging

Offers a free plan to get started and try its features without paying

Their basic / pro plans are reasonably priced

Allows for crypto trading as well as stocks

Cons

Forex is not supported yet, so no forex trading bot options

If you are used to other robot trading platforms, you might find no reason to give it a try

Not as renowned as other platforms in the market

Robot Trading – How We Chose The 10 Best Trading Robots

When choosing the best trading robots for forex & crypto investments, several critical criteria must be considered to ensure optimal performance and security. Key among these is the robot trading track record and performance history, which can offer insights into its reliability and potential profitability. Customization and control is paramount, as traders have varying strategies and risk tolerances.

A good trading robot should offer a balance between automated operations and user inputs, allowing traders to adjust strategies according to market conditions. Furthermore, the security features of the robot cannot be overstated; with the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, ensuring that your investment is protected is essential. Transparency also plays a crucial role in the selection process.

Our Final Thoughts about AI Trading Platforms & Bots in 2024

The rapid expansion of AI trading platforms also means the market is becoming increasingly saturated with options, making the due diligence process more critical than ever. So we wanted to aid in your search for the best trading robots of 2024. As these technologies evolve, they promise to further democratize trading, making it more accessible to a broader audience by lowering barriers to entry.

Frequently Asked Questions about AI Trading Platforms

Are trading robots really legit?

Indeed, trading robots do work. They leverage artificial intelligence to handle trading operations automatically, without the involvement of emotions, which frequently tend to make decisions harder.

What is the most accurate trading robot?

We recommend you try for yourself to find out the one that works best for your investment style, but Pionex is a solid choice with extremely positive win-rates.

Are trading robots profitable?

Oh yeah. Robot trading can actually outperform human traders since they rely 100% on data. No gut feelings and emotions involved. That said tho – some AI trading robots may not make profit every time, so DYOR before choosing.

How do AI trading platforms work?

These so-called trading bots have machine learning and advanced algorithms behind them to find the most profitable entry points based on price trend and price action.

Do all robot trading work for forex?

No, some trading bots are intended to trade crypto assets, which are more volatile and therefore offer more margins, but also greater risk. Be sure to know what assets you are investing in.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.