Total Revive Plus Reviews (UpWellness) Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

Digestive enzymes are essential for proper food digestion in the human body. One may fall sick when not getting the most nutrients from food.

Like Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine said, all diseases begin in the gut. Food cravings can cause overeating and the resultant bloated feeling. However, a lack of necessary enzymes or poor gut health can slow digestion. As a result, one can get sick from poor absorption of food.

Total Revive Plus is a popular dietary supplement that resolves issues originating from the gastrointestinal tract (GI tract). This formula contains several broad-spectrum digestive enzymes and herbal adaptogens touted to improve food digestion and essential nutrient absorption.

In addition, it also removes that awful bloated feeling after meals and soothes indigestion. This Total Revive Plus review shows how this famous gut health formula can improve your health by enhancing the digestive process.

Product Overview

One problem with conventional prescription drugs is that they provide short-term solutions to many health problems. These medications focus on solving the symptoms of illnesses without regard for the underlying cause.

As a result, using these drugs for your gut problems is not the best choice.

Some people learn that the hard way, having used up to seven different prescription drugs before realizing they were ineffective.

This reason made Dr. Joshua Lewitt - a board-certified naturopathic physician - relentlessly search for a holistic solution that uses natural plants to solve the body's problems.

After studying how ancient people improved gut health with herbal medicine and healthy foods, he decided that a natural route provides the best solution for healthy digestion.

A healthy digestive system ensures you get every vital nutrient from the food you eat.

The digestive enzymes break down food and ensure nutrient uptake. A healthy digestive tract produces as many enzymes as needed.

This dietary supplement, Total Revive Plus, boosts the functioning of the digestive system or GI tract.

Design - How Total Revive Plus Improves Gut Health with Digestive Enzymes

Total Revive Plus contains digestive enzymes and herbal adaptogens that deliver benefits you can't get from physician-formulated prescriptions.

It is rich in natural enzymes which promote optimal and healthy digestion.

The manufacturer discovered that probiotics improve the benefits you'll receive from this formula. Hence, you'll get a free bottle of Probiotics Plus, their unique digestion-enhancing formula, with any delivery option you select.

There are three options to choose from. You can go for the one-month supply, consisting of one bottle, with a 16% discount and no free shipping.

Likewise, the three-month supply gives three bottles of Total Revive Plus, while you'll get six bottles of Total Revive Plus with the six-month supply. You'll also save 25% and 50% on each package.

Apart from having the lowest price per bottle, the six-month supply option also gets you a complete package of nutrients that last long enough for the best results.

Finally, you can select the renewal option if you want to maintain healthy bowel movements religiously.

Also, you'll save an additional 10% off the price when on autorenewal for Total Revive Plus.

Benefits of Total Revive Plus

Supports a Healthy Digestive System

Total Revive Plus is a nutritional supplement that ensures you get the most nutrients from food. It contains enzymes that aid the breakdown and absorption of healthy dietary fats in the digestive tract.

A healthy digestive system also ensures you get more amino acids essential for rebuilding cells and organs.

Boosts Immune System

This nutritional supplement also contains foods rich in nutrients like vitamins C and E. These anti-oxidants protect the cells of the gastrointestinal tract and improve digestion by ensuring the organs are in the best shape.

They also prevent premature cell death and provide a healthy anti-inflammatory response.

Improves Carbohydrate Digestion

Chemical reactions in the body, like digestion, require enzymes. Total Revive Plus solves this problem by providing additional enzymes to support the ones in your body.

This way, your body can get more carbohydrates which increases energy levels.

Natural Remedy

Like other forms of natural medicine, Total Revive Plus uses plant-based solutions. This way, they help you avoid many side effects and adverse reactions that might find with physician-formulated prescriptions.

Supports Healthy Bacteria

This natural solution to digestion problems supports healthy levels of bacteria in the body. Remember, these microorganisms help break down food and absorb nutrients in the small intestine.

In addition, Total Revive Plus prevents bacterial overgrowth, which maintains the right population in your body.

Resolves Multiple Medical Problems

Many medical problems result from poor nutrition, absorption, and assimilation of nutrients. When the body lacks these nutrients, one may fall sick. A healthy immune system means you won't fall ill easily.

Total Revive Plus also improves gastrointestinal health by improving blood flow to the intestines. As a result, your body absorbs more nutrients from food.

Support Weight Loss

Increased digestive enzyme levels improve the body's ability to use nutrients like dietary lipids. Hence, your body won't store excess fat and carbohydrates since it can use them.

Benefits

Supports gut health

Can enhance digestion

Promotes the natural breakdown of nutrients

Enhances immune system function

It comes with free probiotics

Suppresses inflammation causing pathogens

Increases digestive enzyme levels

Ingredients

Amylase

This enzyme is found in saliva and the pancreas, breaking down simple carbohydrates. It also prevents toxic fermentation in the intestine, which ensures you don't have digestive discomfort after eating a carb-rich meal.

Invertase

This enzyme is found in honey and improves the digestion of sugar in the body. In Total Revive Plus, Invertase also supports weight loss by breaking down sugar in carbs and making them available for the body.

As a result, you'll get increased energy production from this formula.

Maltase and Lactase

The small intestine makes these two enzymes. Maltase digests starch, and Lactase breaks down dairy products like milk. Together, these two enzymes enhance gastrointestinal function when using Total Revive Plus.

They also improve bowel regularity, especially in people with lactose intolerance.

Dipeptidyl Peptidase

Total Revive Plus contains DPP-IV, which helps digest gluten found in bread and pastries. This way, you can finally eat your favorite foods without fear of gluten.

Phytic Acid

This enzyme supports calcium deposition in bones, magnesium absorption for better nerve function, and iron for red blood cell function.

It also improves how your body absorbs other nutrients like manganese, phosphorus, and zinc for heart health. As a result, Phytase helps prevent joint pain.

Amla

Vitamin C is one of the natural components of Amla. This fruit improves heart health, protects the immune system, and increases digestion. It also enhances wound healing.

Gotu Kola

Gotu Kola reduces the effects of stomach acid on the gut by promoting repair and healing. It also improves the absorption capabilities of the body.

Holy Basil

Lastly, Total Revive Plus also contains Holy Basil which supports efficient digestion and enhances the body's tolerance to increased glucose. This herb also boosts stamina.

Purchasing

Total Revive Plus is available online. You can choose one of three options, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk.

Buy one bottle for $47 & shipping.

Buy three bottles for $42.75 each & get free shipping

Buy six bottles for $28.50 each & get free shipping

Every order also comes with a bottle of Probiotic Plus, which you can try for free. The combination of products will help to promote optimal digestive health. A 60-day money-back guarantee also covers all products. You can contact customer service if you have questions about the return policy or anything else.

Email: orders@upwellness.com

Telephone: 1-800-876-2196

Wrapping Up

Getting the digestive system in good shape ensures you're full of energy and have what your body requires to function.

Total Revive Plus contains enzymes that improve the body's nutrient absorption and weight loss. This formula has minimal side effects since it uses natural processes to heal your gut.

Take advantage of the discount available now and get a bottle of Total Revive Plus. Remember, each purchase has a 60-day money-back guarantee - so you're covered if you don't like it. Visit the official website to order your supply of Total Revive Plus today!

ALSO READ:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.