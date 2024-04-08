Top 10 Legal Betting Apps In India (April 2024)

Check the top 10 legal betting apps in India for April 2024! They are secure to use in phones either you want to download to Android or IOS. These casino and sportsbook apps also have secure payment methods like UPI, and Paytm thus it's easy and simple to use without any problem.

Are Legal Betting Apps Available in India?

There aren't rules saying you can't download them, but it's not clear if it's okay. You can find lots of betting apps for Android and IOS that let you bet on different sports. Even though it's a bit confusing, people still download and use them to have fun betting on sports. There is no law against downloading betting apps in India.

Top 10 Best Legal Betting Apps in India for Android and iOS

Fun88

Fun88 offers a secure environment and an excellent variety of sports, casino games, and entertainment options for an enjoyable experience.

Fun88 provides enticing bonus offers for players' enjoyment and engagement.

Their customer support ensures assistance and satisfaction around the clock.

User-friendly sportsbooks and casinos enhance the overall gaming experience.

My Rating: 4.9/5

RajaBets

Rajabets offers Indian players a fun, safe platform for real-money online gambling with a wide variety of exciting games.

Website available in Hindi and Telugu for easy understanding.

Enjoy 2,000 daily sports events for plenty of options.

User-friendly design ensures a great betting experience for all.

My Rating: 4.9/5

Parimatch

You can consider Parimatch for your sports betting needs. With its user-friendly app and global trust, it should be the one of top choices

Choose Parimatch for exciting parlay bets and winning opportunities in sports betting.

Indian players trust Parimatch for its solid reputation and reliable services.

Parimatch offers high odds, ensuring better chances of winning compared to other companies.

My Rating: 4.8/5

Dafabet

Dafabet offers the top sports betting exchange with an extensive range of options, promising excitement and opportunities for every player.

Dafabet stands out as one of the best-rated platforms for online betting and casino gaming.

It's crypto-friendly and easy to use, making it a top choice for many users.

Enjoy exclusive sports bonuses that set Dafabet apart, enhancing the betting experience for all.

My Rating: 4.7/5

7Cric

7Cric is the best for live cricket, casino, and card games, along with daily high first-time deposit bonuses and cash prizes

Trusted and recommended, 7Cric is among India's top betting sites for reliability and security.

Enjoy consistently high betting odds, ensuring better chances of winning on every wager.

Experience convenience with single-day UPI and IMPS withdrawals, making cashing out fast and hassle-free.

My Rating: 4.6/5

1xbet

1xBet stands out with exceptional customer support, global recognition, and a long-standing presence in the betting industry, ensuring reliability and satisfaction.

Get speedy payouts on your sports bets, ensuring you enjoy your winnings without delay.

Watch live streaming of football and cricket matches, adding excitement to your betting experience.

Benefit from fantastic promotional deals tailored for Indian users, making your betting journey even more rewarding.

My Rating: 4.5/5

Stake

Stake.com is a leading platform in India for sports betting. Experience top-tier online casino games and live casino options. Enjoy exclusive VIP bonuses and win substantial prizes with crypto.

Get your winnings quickly with fast payouts for sports bets.

Watch live football and cricket matches for extra excitement.

Enjoy special offers made just for India, making betting even more rewarding.

My Rating: 4.4/5

Mostbet

Mostbet offers a wide range of options including cricket, sports, casino, live dealers, and more, trusted by many Indian customers.

Mostbet loads fast with a simple layout, making it easy to navigate and use.

Hindi accessibility caters to Indian users, enhancing the platform's accessibility and user-friendliness.

Enjoy a vast selection of almost 3000 casino games and over 1000 daily sports events for endless entertainment.

My Rating: 4.3/5

Paripesa

Paripesa's mobile app stands out as the best betting option, requiring only a minimum deposit. Also it offers regular high bonuses for new users.

Experience excellent customer support, fantastic bonuses, and a fast, user-friendly website offering numerous betting games.

Enjoy outstanding assistance, incredible rewards, and a smooth, accessible platform with a wide range of betting options.

Benefit from exceptional support, generous bonuses, and a speedy, easy-to-use website featuring a plethora of betting opportunities.

My Rating: 4.2/5

10Cric

10Cric stands out with fantastic cricket betting coverage, especially for major events and thrilling T10 tournaments.

Receive a generous and exclusive welcome package when you join, adding excitement to your betting journey.

Enjoy hassle-free wagering with our straightforward requirements, making it simple to unlock bonuses and rewards.

Engage in seamless live betting with great customer support and fast withdrawal, enhancing your betting experience.

My Rating: 4.1/5

Top 5 Legal Betting Apps in India

Fun88: Known for its stellar customer support and swift withdrawal process, Fun88 ensures a hassle-free betting experience. RajaBets: With a wide variety of casino and sports betting games, RajaBets offers endless entertainment options for its users. Parimatch: Renowned for its user-friendly sportsbooks, Parimatch makes it easy for users to navigate and place bets effortlessly. Dafabet: Considered the go-to platform for soccer and cricket enthusiasts, Dafabet offers the best odds for these popular sports. 7Cric: Offering incredible bonuses for new customers, 7Cric ensures that users start their betting journey with a bang.

When choosing a legal betting app in India, consider the following:

Company Name

When selecting a legal betting app in India, it's crucial to verify the company's registration status to ensure legitimacy and accountability.

Licensing

Ensure the app holds valid gambling licenses, including those from recognized authorities like Malta, UK, and Montenegro, to guarantee fair play and adherence to regulations.

Payment Methods

Prioritize apps offering Indian payment methods such as Paytm, UPI, and various bank systems for seamless and secure transactions tailored to Indian users' preferences.

Customer Support

Evaluate the app's customer support by checking for accessible channels like live chat, email, and phone, ensuring prompt assistance and reliable resolution of queries and concerns.

How to Use a Betting App?

While you can simply download betting apps from their official websites and register with your email or phone number, here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website of the betting app and download it to your device. Once downloaded, open the app and proceed to create your account. This typically involves providing some personal details and setting up a username and password. After creating your account, you'll have access to the app's features. You can explore the different games and betting options available. If you're ready to start betting, you may need to deposit money into your account. This can usually be done through various payment methods like credit/debit cards, e-wallets, or bank transfers. Once your account is funded, you can place bets on your favorite sports or games. Simply select the event you want to bet on, choose your wager, and confirm your bet. If you're lucky enough to win, you can withdraw your winnings directly from the app. Most betting apps allow you to withdraw funds by linking your UPI ID or bank account and following a few simple steps.

By following these steps, you can easily use a betting app to enjoy your favorite sports and games while having the chance to win real money prizes.