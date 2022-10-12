The Gaming World Meets The Crypto World, How Feed3 And Decentraland Are Changing The Game

The online world is developing by the second. In every aspect of our lives, it seems like everything is now becoming digital. For the most part, the younger generations live their lives online, which has even stretched into how they manage their finances and delving into the world of crypto.

One of the biggest online phenomena among the people of today is the world of online gaming. In 2021 it was reported that Europe’s gaming audience was at the number of 715 million people. That is quite a number.

But when it comes to gaming, incorporating it into crypto and those platforms being a whole new phenomenon, how are Feed3 and Decentraland changing the game?

Let's find out.

Making Opportunities Limitless With Feed3

Feed3 is revolutionising the world of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning all in one go. It allows users to own and control their data in a very transparent and secure environment. With many decentralised platforms and peer-to-peer currencies, it is highly effective to place control in the hands of the communities associated with them.

However, Feed3 is taking it a step further.

They are empowering the gaming community by providing them with feedback-to-earn. This is a feature which provides the users with decentralised analytics to improve and scale the quality of the platform.

Gamers are earning and the brands are learning with this approach and with strategic developments. The games of Feed3 having the FB2E technology built into them provides the players with the power to record and send audio feedback after playing blockchain games. In return for the community submitting their feedback, the platform rewards them with the platform’s native tokens. This gives the players on the platform extra chances to earn and not just through actively playing the games.

This breaks new boundaries and empowers the community in a whole new way as it provides them with opportunities to have their say. They can be more involved in a society that is focused on gaming and gives the users plenty of power and influence.

Feed3 is making a mark and giving the gaming community a voice while helping them learn about crypto along the way. But when we look at other P2E platforms like Decentraland, how does it compare when bearing in mind the communities?

Decentraland And The Freedom It Gifts To The Users

Decentraland is the first-ever virtual world which is owned by its users. It allows game lovers to explore, create, sell, trade and more! The platform gives people the chance to get lost in their imagination and express it through your own online environments. From owning their spaces and fantastical creations to selling your creations and artwork to people who value you and the ethos of Decentraland.

You can have fun and explore the Decentraland marketplace and buy all the best digital goods and services which are backed by the Ethereum blockchain. It is controlled by the DAO and this provides users with the chance to decide and vote on how the world works.

This digital space has paved the way for virtual worlds and especially those which allow the users most if not all control of how the functionalities orchestrate via the platform. It allows people to explore on their terms and expand their knowledge of crypto and how it is changing the online world.

Decentraland is an expansive and innovative platform which is connecting those millions of people involved in the future of how finance will inevitably operate.

Final Thoughts…

Both Feed3 and Decentraland are innovating the force of online stature and cryptocurrency is invading this. Both platforms are giving online gamers a superpower, that being the power of understanding and using crypto.

