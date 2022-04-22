Spectacular Facts About MX Player Web ‘Missing Chapter’ Fame Ajay Rajpal

Fashion Influencer:Ajay Rajpal, prominently known as the 'Lion AJ' in New Delhi, has an intense fondness for fashion. His fondness for fashion has always been so strong that without even any professional training in the domain, he is recognized as a fashion mogul.

Ajay is a well-known figure in Delhi for his socialite status. He is often spotted amongst influential people in the city's elite party destinations.

Artist, who is never off duty:Being an art lover, Ajay Rajpal has performed in a music video composed and produced by popular Indian Idol singer Amit Vyas. In addition to this, he added charm to lavish runways designed to promote the fashion labels of Vaibhav Mehta, Rahul Dhankhar, RV & Mira. Also, as per Indian entertainment fraternity, Lion AJ looks like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, which gets him immense public attention.

Ajay was most recently seen in the MX Player's popular web series 'Missing Chapter". In this hit show, he portrayed the role of a daring cop and through his astonishing on-screen performance, actor and socialite Ajay Rajpal has gracefully grabbed audiences' attention.

He's achieving a huge popularity among the youth, plus his acting skills and persona are loved by mass audiences.

Family Man;Ajay is married to Bhawna Rajpal, who is Ajay's lucky charm and perhaps the charisma behind his success. Bhawna Rajpal is a well-known socialite who has earned multiple awards in the media industry. She began her professional career with Doordarshan TV and is now the Director of a corporate giant. "Falling in love" is an old saying, but Ajay and Bhawna strongly believe in "Growing in Love," which is setting a charismatic example for the younger generation. They both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Akshita Rajpal and love to spend ample quality time with her. Ajay and Bhawna also love to spend time with their parents.

Initial footsteps of career growth:Ajay holds a post-graduate degree in management from CSU Australia and has performed over a decade in consultancy services for automotive, aviation, and BFSI brands in Australia and India.

Just after he got back to India from Australia, he observed that India had a major encounter with the global fashion industry. He then realized that his homecoming was an ideal opportunity to give his entrepreneurial wings a boost. Afterwards, this Management Consultant was inspired to start Design Garage, a fashion and lifestyle brand.

An idol for fitness enthusiasts:Ajay is a hardcore fitness freak who never misses his yoga and gym sessions; his sports spirit is what keeps him going. With the dislocated shoulder he proved that anything is possible if you trust in yourself and try hard to achieve the unimaginable.

Ajay has remarkably transformed his physique and stamina over the course of six months through sheer devotion and faith in himself; it is that dedication in him that keeps him on his toes and confirms that the phrase 'Age is no bar' serves a purpose.

Recently, in Mumbai, he spoke with a couple of influencers who contribute to fitness related publications; he actively participates in health and wellness related discussions.

Ajay Rajpal says, “Want to do something? Just give it a try! We may fail sometimes but failure will lead us to taste the fruit of success. All we need is to keep dedicated to what we want without losing faith in us.”

Dog lover := Ajay has a pair of Shitzu named ‘Romeo & Oreo’ He loves them to the core as much as these tiny cute puppies shower their selfless endless love on him. He also takes care of stray dogs and feeds them on a regular basis — he believes dogs are friendly and they love human companionship.. Ajay further says that whose ego wouldn’t be gratified at the sight of a happy dog, who can’t wait to greet you at the end of a hard day… Your dog waits for you by the door, naughtiness on face, mouth open And tail wagging, ready to dote on you, his best friend in the world.

https://instagram.com/ajay.rajpal.94?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=