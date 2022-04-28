Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Social Entrepreneur Zeeshan Khan Joins Hands With 5ire To Create A Sustainable Environment For Future

As a responsible citizen, the India-based social entrepreneur realised that it was crucial to conserve the environment. Connecting people with innovative tactics to preserve the environment, Zeeshan Khan has often created mass awareness among everyone. 

Social Entrepreneur Zeeshan Khan Joins Hands With 5ire To Create A Sustainable Environment For Future
Zeeshan Khan, Social Entrepreneur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 2:22 pm

Technology has played a pivotal role in shaping the economy, society and the environment. While technological advancements are flourishing across every field, it is imperative to know where sustainability is going in the global landscape. Contributing toward a greener and sustainable environment, Zeeshan Khan is rigorously working to make the world a better place to live. 

Widely known as the ‘Eco Man’, he is an environmentalist and Angel Investor, who is working towards improving the ecology of planet earth. As a responsible citizen, the India-based social entrepreneur realised that it was crucial to conserve the environment. Connecting people with innovative tactics to preserve the environment, Zeeshan Khan has often created mass awareness among everyone. 

As humankind is evolving with technological advancements in the form of blockchain and Web 3.0, Zeeshan is putting his best foot forward to maintain a sustainable environment. He has joined hands with 5ire, the first and foremost sustainable blockchain technology ecosystem in the world. More so, Zeeshan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of 5ire that intends to create its exclusive 5irechain, a user-centric sustainability-driven blockchain.

Related stories

Leading Business Coach Ameet Parekh On Money Management For Small Businesses

With this collaboration, Zeeshan Khan aims to raise awareness about 5ire being profitable and beneficial for the economy. The 5irechain technology with a dedicated team of professionals is working towards United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Speaking about this synergy, the social entrepreneur said, “It is overwhelming to see that we are taking care of the environment with technological innovations. I believe that 5ire will revolutionalize the finance platforms allowing investors to address environmental challenges simultaneously.”

Apart from this, Zeeshan Khan is optimistic that 5ire’s blockchain network will have a positive impact on society in accelerating the global infrastructure. It is a known fact that cryptocurrency and its digital mining through blockchain technology create a huge carbon footprint because of the high amount of energy being used. However, Zeeshan Khan is hopeful that the fifth-generation blockchain network, 5ire will eradicate this major issue causing turbulences in the environment.

Considering sustainability a recurring procedure for environmental development, the social entrepreneur has frequently been working to eradicate waste from nature. In the past, he has initiated various movements in different cities of India to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Social Entrepreneur Zeeshan Khan 5ire Sustainable Environment Sustainability Investor Environment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court