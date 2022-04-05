Road To Riches With Quitriam Finance, Axie Infinity And Calyx

We’ve all heard it, inflation is roaring to all-time-highs, nearing 10% even in the US and the European Union, economies worldwide are starting to overheat.

During those times, one of the worse possible ideas you could have would be to hold on to your cash, thinking it might be safer in your hands or in a simple checkings account.

If you recognize yourself in that and don’t want to kiss your purchasing power goodbye, you might want to start considering investing. Whether in stocks, bonds, real estate, or cryptocurrencies, that’s entirely up to you.

If you have an interest in cryptocurrencies, you’ve come to the right place. That article focuses on them, zooming in on three particular projects, two of which nearing their market launch.

These projects could be worth looking into if you have some cash sitting around!

Quitriam Finance (BARS)

Quitriam Finance (BARS) is an interesting crypto if you have an interest in fantasy and entertainment-related universes.

The Quitriam Finance ecosystem offers a wide range of fun applications where users can mine for resources that can then be used to create NFTs and other yield-generating objects including the likes of armors or medieval-inspired weapons that generate returns just like a normal investment.

But it doesn’t stop there, Quitriam Finance aims at developing an all-in-one ecosystem for its users. Notably, Quitriam Finance will include an exchange called MithrilFinanceSwap to enable platform users to change their tokens instantly and without having to leave the platform, along with its own stablecoin named MithrilCoin (MC) and which provides its holders with voting rights.

Besides, the Quitriam Finance ecosystem will offer its users staking and liquidity providing solutions to its users, which will be rewarded with Quitriam Finance’s token, BARS, for helping to secure its ecosystem.

A promising crypto in conclusion!

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) rose to prominence during the height of Covid-19 and lockdowns, when people were looking for ways to make money outside of their regular jobs.

As a play-to-earn (P2E) platform, Axie Infinity enables its users to earn real money while simply playing on its platform.

Of course, there’s a catch - to be good at the game, you need to purchase Axies, which are the game’s creatures that can be used in online battles but also bred together to create exclusive new Axies. Each Axie is a Non-Fungible Token, or NFT.

In order to make its business model sustainable, Axie Infinity bets on the fact that its users will want to get better at the game and therefore spend money to buy better and rarer Axies to progress further.

And in fact, that prediction appeared right. With total NFT sales amounting to $4 billion since its launch, Axie Infinity is the leading P2E platform in existence alongside Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), showing great potential as a long-term investment idea.

Besides, although you need to buy an Axie in order to be really good at the game, that can be an interesting investment that could generate several thousands of dollars of profit.

With the soaring success of P2E platforms, many projects have tried to imitate Axie Inifinty’s model but none has come close yet. As of now, Axie Infinity remains one of the most attractive players in the P2E sector.

Calyx (CLX)

Calyx (CLX) is a project in many points similar to the aforementioned Quitriam Finance.

Just like Quitriam, Calyx developed an entertaining-looking ecosystem focusing on its community through a variety of solutions destined to reward users with Calyx’s native token, CLX.

What is most notable about Calyx is its project to develop its own exchange, Calyx Swap. Unlike Quitriam’s MithrilFinanceSwap, Caly Swap will be multichain, meaning that it will be present on several blockchains at once, which provides users with a number of benefits detailed below.

It is confirmed that Calyx Swap will be deployed on the Ethereum network, the other networks likely being Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for the moment. Being present on different networks at once will enable Calyx to offer its users highly competitive transaction speed at minimal costs.

At the time of writing, 1 CLX can be acquired for $0.10, a price that is likely to increase as the presale stage moves forward and Calyx approaches its official market launch. Give it a look while it’s still under the radar!

For More Information See Here:

http://presale.quitriam.io/