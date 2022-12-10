PhenQ PM Reviews: Night-Time Fat Burner Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

Summary: PhenQ PM is an all-natural weight-regulating formula that optimizes all 3 stages of night-time fat-burning into one single diet pill — so you can melt excess pounds, crush hunger cravings, and reboot your metabolism — all while you sleep. This review of PhenQ PM supplement will evaluate the side effects risk, ingredients safety and negative customer complaints (if any).

Sleep continues to be so undervalued in today's society because so many people are focused on pursuing their aspirations. Lack of sleep hurts people physically as well as mentally, making it difficult for them to benefit from their existence on a daily basis. Truthfully, the mental distresses can range between exhaustion, and brain fog to increased irritability and hunger pangs. As for the physical impacts, the absence of sleep can easily hinder with weight loss results.

In fact, the team at Wolfson Brands Limited adamantly maintains that achieving such a goal does not require doing as many things at once. Sometimes, taking it slow and steady with ongoing rest is all that’s required. To prove this, Wolfson Brands Limited created a solution that allegedly burns fat during sleep. Curious to see how the two are related? Well, it appears to involve a three-stage process, but before moving on, here is what our editorial team learned about PhenQ PM.

What is PhenQ PM?

PhenQ PM is a dietary supplement that is believed to promote fat burning while sleeping. In particular, this solution has been developed to maximize each of the three sleep phases, which may help melt stubborn fat while also lowering cravings for food and speeding up metabolism. Above all, people who have previously had trouble sleeping well will discover that they are able to get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of deep sleep. To fully comprehend the relationship between sleep and weight loss, we must first comprehend the creators' thought process, or, more simply, the PhenQ PM mechanism.

How does PhenQ PM work?

According to the creators of PhenQ PM, people are so focused on doing every trick in the book to lose weight that they forget how important rest is. They argue, in particular, that the body's capacity for recovery time is what aids in fat burning. Individuals must, of course, reach the deep sleep stage for healing to begin. The body supposedly burns fat in three stages while people are sound asleep. These consist of:

Stage #1. Increase in Human Growth Hormone

The human growth hormone (hGH) is a natural hormone produced by the pituitary gland. hGH usually circulates in the body all day long. It serves two main purposes: it promotes children's growth and aids the body in converting food into energy. This hormone is reported to promote the production of the hormone insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), which has a structure similar to insulin. To put it another way, research has shown that IGF-1 aids in controlling blood sugar levels, which if they are too high may lead to obesity [1].

Another source claims [2] that hGH is equally important for both cell repair and body composition. Given these advantages, it is obvious that hGH levels must be at least within normal ranges. Here is where sleep becomes important. It turns out that during sleep, hGH is released in pulses based on each person's circadian rhythm or internal clock. Existing research on the relationship between sleep and hGH levels has shown that poor sleep quality can significantly reduce the amount of hGH that the body can produce.

Stage #2. Eliminating Excess Cortisol

Cortisol [3] is our stress hormone. Although it has a bad reputation, cortisol is essential for maintaining healthy blood sugar and blood pressure levels, managing how the body uses food to get energy, and supporting memory. The way we act physically and mentally is typically affected by stress. For instance, extreme stress may cause someone to binge or engage in emotional eating. Then there is the speculated possibility that belly fat may raise cortisol levels, trapping the body in a cycle of competing fat and stress levels.

In terms of sleep, two hormones, cortisol, and melatonin, regulate the circadian rhythm. Normal cortisol levels are said to peak in the morning and fall to their lowest point at night in order to fall asleep. The latter is also when melatonin levels start to increase. The goal is to keep cortisol levels low at night, as this will impair sleep quality [4].

Stage #3. Control of Appetite

Finally, there is the effect of sleep on appetite. According to one source, sleep deprivation lowers levels of our appetite-suppressing hormone, also known as leptin, and raises levels of our appetite-stimulating hormone, also known as ghrelin. It's interesting that changes in adipocyte metabolism brought on by insulin control leptin secretion. On the other hand, ghrelin, which is secreted by the stomach, also stimulates the body's ability to produce fat and grow [5].

Ultimately, the aforementioned key elements that were crucial to the development of the PhenQ PM formula are thought to:

Encourage healthy fat loss while fast asleep

Boost energy levels that last all day

Reduce sugar and carbohydrate cravings

Promote healthy and positive mood

Reduce stress and feelings of grogginess

Now that the fundamentals of how PhenQ PM is supposed to function have been covered, it's time to discuss the important ingredients that produce these effects.

What ingredients are inside PhenQ PM?

The main ingredients inside PhenQ PM are:

L-Arginine

L-arginine [6] is a semi-essential amino acid that is best known for assisting in the protein-building process. But very few people think about how it might affect hGH. One study used a dose range of 5 to 9 grams to examine the effects of L-arginine on hGH. In the end, the scientists found that levels of resting growth hormone had increased by at least 100%. However, exercise appears to be an excellent candidate for increasing these levels, prompting the researchers to recommend a combination of oral arginine and exercise to increase hGH levels. All things considered, going with a higher dose doesn’t always mean desirable outcomes, as some studies indicated poor tolerance.

L-Lysine HCL

L-lysine [7] is one of nine essential amino acids required by the body but not produced naturally. The human body's growth and development are supposedly dependent on this particular impact. The impact of dietary L-lysine on body weight, blood hematological and biochemical parameters was examined using a rat-based model. Indeed, it had a favourable effect on body weight, according to research, and those who consumed a low protein diet clearly saw these effects. A phase IV clinical study of FDA data on L-lysine HCL and weight loss [8] noted that weight loss has only been reported by a few people and that more research will be needed to assess its overall usefulness.

L-Theanine

L-theanine [9] is an amino acid that can be obtained from some mushrooms, green and black tea. A 2019 study concluded that the cumulative effects of GABA and L-theanine supplementation have a potential synergistic effect on sleep quality. The reason for this is related to the rise in GABA receptor and GluN1 expression, both of which appear to influence sleep behaviour.

A different source [10] went into greater detail about the mechanism and claimed that L-theanine has the capacity to pass the blood-brain barrier. By having this entry, L-theanine is said to affect the neurotransmitters in the brain, increasing the levels of GABA, dopamine, and serotonin in the body naturally. Together, these levels support positive emotions, reduce alertness and anxiety, and slow brain activity.

5-HTP

5-HTP [11] is a chemical produced by L-tryptophan that eventually gets converted into serotonin. Serotonin is equally important seeing how it regulates mood, sleep quality, and appetite, among other things. Having said that, the majority of studies relating 5-HTP to sleep are based on animal models, necessitating additional study. Surprisingly, the link between 5-HTP and weight loss appears to be stronger. In particular, those who consume food rich in this chemical are more likely to eat foods high in protein, which aid in maintaining a healthy body weight. Therefore, it appears 5-HTP may reduce cravings for unhealthy foods.

Chromium

Chromium [12] is a trace element found in a variety of foods. Its function entails controlling how lipids and carbohydrates are metabolized. This trace element has been shown to increase lean body mass, lower body fat percentage, and possibly even promote weight loss in addition to its effects on glucose and insulin. A meta-analysis [13] on the effect of chromium on weight loss reported significant improvements in not just weight loss, but also body fat percentage so long as the dose ingested is up to 400mcg for at most 12 weeks.

Other supporting ingredients include Vitamins C, B1, B6 and B5, Biotin, Molybdenum and Choline, all of which help to dial down stress, assist in the conversion of fat into energy and promote restfulness respectively.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is PhenQ PM safe?

PhenQ PM is considered safe to use because it was produced in a registered facility that adheres to strict protocols. Aside from safe practices, each serving contains natural and scientifically supported ingredients in doses unlikely to cause side effects.

What features does PhenQ PM have?

So far, we know PhenQ PM is an all-natural dietary supplement made in the USA. Other features that make this supplement attractive include its dairy-, and soy-free nature. Did we mention each serving is also free of preservatives of all kinds?

What sets the PhenQ PM mechanism superior to other weight loss supplements?

The typical weight loss supplement emphasizes adding fat-burning elements after exercise or calls for users to follow a strict diet. The creators of PhenQ PM contend that using a restrictive strategy accomplishes the opposite of what they intended. People who use PhenQ PM will find that they sleep more soundly and burn fat more quickly. This is due to the fact that each serving aims to raise hGH levels, rid the body of extra cortisol, and maintain a healthy appetite.

How should PhenQ PM be taken?

Four PhenQ PM capsules must be taken with a glass of water 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed for the best results. To see improvements in health, this process should be repeatedly practiced for at least three months.

What results can be expected of PhenQ PM?

At large, PhenQ PM is believed to support healthy weight loss, boost the metabolism, and overcome cravings.

How long will it take to see results with PhenQ PM?

Individuals should begin to notice positive changes in their cravings, energy levels, and weight within the first two weeks of taking PhenQ PM. By the one-month mark, individuals ought to have slimmed down to the point where clothes fit better. The best results are obtained by those who use PhenQ PM for at least three months, as they will have consistently burned fat and gotten plenty of deep sleep.

How long will it take to receive PhenQ PM shipments?

The estimated arrival time for orders shipped to addresses in the continental USA or the United Kingdom is 5 business days. It could take up to 10 business days to reach places like Australia, Canada, or France.

Is PhenQ PM protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, there is a 67-day money-back guarantee on PhenQ PM. If PhenQ PM fails to produce the desired results, customer service must be contacted for a full refund. For further clarification on the eligibility requirements, consider reaching out to the team in one of the following ways:

Email: support@phenq.com.

Phone: 1 (646) 513 2632

Company Mailing Address: Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, 12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom

How much does PhenQ PM cost?

Each bottle of PhenQ PM lasts for one month. The creators have chosen to provide the following savings opportunity because they advise using this supplement for at least three months:

1 PhenQ PM bottle: $89 each

$89 each 3 PhenQ PM bottles: $60 each

$60 each 5 PhenQ PM bottles: $54 each

What are PhenQ PM Customers Saying?

The official website for PhenQ PM Night-Time Fat Burner is chalked full of powerful customer testimonials.

Here is one for example, Linda E., Los Angeles, CA: “I’ve been on every diet in the world and I haven’t lost any weight. PhenQ PM is actually working. But the best part is, it has given me more energy. I take fewer naps. And I don’t eat as much sugar or crave as much sugar.”

All PhenQ PM customers need to do is take four capsules about half an hour to one hour before calling it a night. During the night time sleeping period, the all-natural ingredients loaded inside the capsule will prime your body for deep sleep fat-burning benefits. As your body optimizes all 3 stages of night-time fat-burning, you may begin to notice positive changes such as reduced cravings, optimal energy levels, and feeling at-ease.

Final Verdict

Consistent with earlier analysis, PhenQ PM is a weight loss supplement that emphasizes sleep quality in order to support effective weight management outcomes. Manufactured by Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, this trusted-brand solution stresses the importance of increasing hGH levels within a healthy range, reducing the negative impact that stress generally has on all aspects of life and promoting healthy appetite. Our research indicates that the chosen ingredients do seem to work in one of the three ways, which is comforting, but people will still need to decide whether the evidence is strong enough to support the claims made.

At the time of writing, the supplement’s fact list has not been provided, which prevents us from assessing the dosage effectiveness or the solution’s value for money in full - however, knowing how trusted the name PhenQ is in the dietary supplement space, it is hard to ignore the newly released PhenQ PM weight loss sleep supplement's potential. While some may seek more clarity about the PhenQ PM ingredients dosages provided, our editorial team will remain optimistic on its usefulness towards burning fat while you sleep. Before placing an order, PhenQ PM reviewers can reach out and speak with the customer support team if there are any questions or concerns.

The PhenQ PM side effects are nil, the cost is very affordable, and the brand is about as trustworthy as they come in the body weight management space. With the success of the PhenQ fat burner, the PhenQ Meal Shake and now the PhenQ PM night time sleep aid weight loss supplement, consider yourself lucky to have been one of the first to get your hands on this incredibly powerful fat-incinerating formula that burns stubborn pounds while you sleep.

To get started with PhenQ PM Night-Time Fat Burner, visit the official website>>>

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.