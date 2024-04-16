Outlook Spotlight Initiative - Game Changers In Education
As India stands poised to take on a greater leadership role on the global stage, perhaps the most significant contribution that has fueled this onward march has come not from policy-makers or captains of industry, but educators - academicians or edupreneurs or both. Especially those who did not accept limitations or barriers in their students’ paths but forged on to create a changed path.
