Outlook Releases Book on Guru Tegh Bahadur

Outlook group released Coffee table book to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahdur sahib titled “Guru Tegh Bahadur epitome of valour and courage in an impressive gathering of elite Sikhs at Constitution club, New Delhi. The book was released by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs

S. Hardeep Singh Puri, S. Tarlochan Singh Former Member of Parliament, and Former Chairman of the Minority Commission, Dr. Jaspal Singh Member of the Minority Commission, Mr. Sandip Ghosh Publisher and Dr. Prabhleen Singh Author of this Coffee Table book. Function was attended by dignitaries who came from various parts of India and abroad and made this occasion not only memorable but also historic to some extent.

Mr. Sandip Ghosh Welcomed the guests and conveyed that it’s a very memorable moment for Outlook, one of the largest publishing houses in India which has published such a historic book on the 9th Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahdur sahib on his 400th Birth centenary.

S. Tarlochan Singh expressed that

Guru Tegh Bahadar sacrificed his life for the sake of saving Hindu religion. He stood against the atrocities of then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur occupies a unique place in the history of religious freedom of the world. We need to take pride in the fact that today many world leaders are talking about religious tolerance and human rights however all these things had been preached and practised by the Sikh Gurus in India some centuries back. Dr. Jaspal Singh told the audience that it is a matter of pride for all of us that to save another religion ninth guru sacrificed his life. He brought out various historical and factual rare facts about Guru Sahib’s life.

S. Hardeep Singh Puri in his presidential address told that Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Travelled especially in the areas of Assam and through his successful negotiations he was able to bring peaceful settlement between the tribals and the royal forces. The present turbulent world needs the guru’s message of peace more than ever before. Post-World War II and the great economic depression people have become very self-centred. He also highlighted the spirit which a Sikh carry is inherited in their blood because of the legacy of gurus and mentioned that time has come for the entire Sikh community to stand up and spread this message of SEWA and SACRIFICE to the World. He applauded the efforts of Dr. Prabhleen Singh for bringing this beautiful pictorial literary piece. He also mentioned that BJP government left no stone turned in celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur ji’s 400th Birth anniversary celebrations and praised especially prime minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi for resolving long pending issues of Sikh community. Dr. Damanjit Sandhu handled the stage very efficiently and impressively. In the last after book release and Felicitations

Dr. Prabhleen Singh Author of the book thanked dignitaries and audience for chalking out time for the book release ceremony. He further thanked God for showering blessings and taking this sewa from him. It is pertinent to mention here that this is Dr. Singh’s fourth coffee table book. His earlier three books have been applauded globally by Sikh community for which he has been honoured by various government and social organisations.