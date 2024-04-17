New88 is an online casino that belongs to the OKVIP alliance. New88 provides a variety of betting products such as: casino, lottery, fish shooting, cockfighting, sports betting. To feel secure when playing here, we invite you to learn detailed reviews from experts about bookmaker New88 through the article below.
Brief introduction about the reputable bookmaker New88
New88 headquarters
New88 is headquartered in Manila - Philippines. The bookmaker begins to approach users with a license from the Costa Rican government. Currently, the house is present in many countries, including Vietnam with a significant number of members.
Bookmaker New88 is currently under the OKVIP group, which is a large online entertainment alliance globally.
The classy bookmaker determines its position and reputation by operating under the supervision and licensed by two corporations from IOM and Cagayan Economic Zone and Free Port. In combination with brand ambassador Ronaldinho and famous for the official sponsorship contract of the big team in La Liga, Villarreal.
2024 is a period of strong development for the house, with investment and upgrading of many new features, along with an unexpected explosion in the number of participating bettors. We are committed to providing the most exciting and quality entertainment experiences so that players can experience the best features.
New88 game store has beautiful graphics, vivid sound, and a variety of genres
New88 brings richness with a series of betting games from classic to new and attractive genres. Below, we can learn about the main new and quality betting halls here.
New88 Sports brings a great experience
New88 provides information about odds and popular sports events around the world in real time. Bettors can bet on international sporting events such as top soccer tournaments in Europe, NBA in the US and top tennis tournaments.
Easily find quality betting halls from famous providers such as Saba, CMD 368, Sbobet, United Gaming, UG, Crown Sport.
The tournament is very diverse, but searching is also very easy through the filtering features.
The house odds table is released early, detailed and updated quickly from time to time.
Easily increase your account thanks to bets with high reward rates.
In addition, the house also allows players to choose from many different forms of betting, including Asian odds, European odds, Over/Under, half/full match bets... helping bettors earn rewards. quickly from your betting experience.
New88 online casino is super realistic
With the modern online casino New88 system, New gives players authentic experiences like traditional casinos. From poker tables, baccarat, blackjack, roulette to slot machines, players can find all their favorite types of casino betting.
Card game with prizes at New88 bookmaker
New88's card game lobby is a journey that brings players closer to the atmosphere of traditional card games. Here, the beautiful card dealers will constantly interact and have fun with the brothers.
At the same time, card games are also quite diverse such as:
Blackjack.
Head south.
Mau soldiers.
Scratch cards.
Poker.
Poker element...
Shoot fish and win prizes with great sound and graphics
If you love the feeling of hunting fish and exchanging rewards, you definitely cannot miss the fish shooting and exchanging game lobby.
With a professional development team, New88 brings players vivid images, eye-catching colors and unique effects. Gamers will be immersed in the ocean world, hunting for fish with the opportunity to redeem attractive rewards.
How to register to play games at New88 bookmaker
Players who want to have memorable experiences at New88 need to start with Register New88. Registration steps are done in the following simple steps:
Step 1: Choose the correct New88 standard link to go to the homepage. Then, click “Register” to get started.
Step 2: The blank fields in the registration form that appear and require players to fill in include:
Username: Choose an arbitrary name consisting of letters, numbers and underscores, from 2 to 15 characters.
Member password: Contains both numbers and letters with at least 6 characters or more.
Confirm password: Re-fill the correct data in the password box,
Full name: Enter the correct real name of the account holder.
Phone number: Includes country code, omit the 0, and must be the owner.
Email address: Select the correct e-wallet address to update notifications.
Date of birth: Enter your correct date of birth.
Verification code: Click on the box to display a series of numbers and fill in the blank field.
Step 3: Click on the age confirmation box and click "Register" to complete.
Forms to contact the staff at New88
To contact the customer service team, players can use the following methods:
Hotline: Customer care phone number is always ready to support 24/7.
Live chat: Live chat feature with staff on the house's website
Email: For convenient customer support.
Support Center: Access the customer support area on the website.
The staff is always ready to support and answer all players' questions quickly and professionally.
FAQ: Frequently asked questions about bookmaker New88
Frequently asked questions when betting at New88
Is New88 bookmaker really reputable?
Certainly, New88 is a reputable and trustworthy bookmaker, certified by the Philippine government. This certification is proof that New88 strictly complies with the regulations and safety standards of an online bookmaker. Therefore, players can safely experience and participate in entertainment activities at the game portal.
