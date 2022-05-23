Mushe (XMU) Rubs Shoulders With Ethereum And Stellar As It Pushes For Crypto Adoption

Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was introduced to the world more than 13 years ago. It is estimated that as of 2021, approximately 106 million people use crypto globally. The next leg of crypto adoption will likely come from new players that have insights into where the crypto industry has come from, and where it is headed.

Mushe , a new project still in its presale phase, is using actionable insights and the experience of its team to accelerate crypto adoption through a decentralized XMU token that enables peer-to-peer (P2P) interaction. Mushe is a multi-chain project that takes advantage of leading blockchain protocols such as Ethereum, Stellar, and Solana.

What is Mushe (XMU) Token?

It is easier to understand Mushe if one understands the problems that the project is trying to solve. Crypto adoption has hit a snag due to the unprecedented challenges that a new crypto user faces. These limitations to entry are the stumbling blocks that need to be addressed before new players embrace the growing crypto market.

The challenges include:

● User Experience - the complex UI is a major turn. And this is combined with poor KYC and onboarding processes that lead to many accounts being frozen or suspended.

● Fraud and theft - Nefarious actors stole $14 billion in crypto in 2021 alone. This is enough to spook prospective new users.

● Cost - it costs a lot of money to move currencies across multiple wallets and blockchains.

● Complexity - it is very complicated for people to make the transition to the crypto industry.

These challenges form the backbone of Mushe’s value proposition to the nascent market and those interested in dipping their feet in the crypto industry. The Mushe ecosystem consists of the Mushe Wallet, Mushe Chat, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, MusheVerse, and MetaVerse Banking.

At the core of this ecosystem is Mushe (XMU), a native utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is the second-largest blockchain network by market capitalization. It serves as the foundational network for many crypto projects, and as a result, has been at the forefront of the success of sub-sectors such as DeFi and NFTs. Mushe aims to make a major push into these two sectors.

With time, Mushe will migrate to the Stellar network. The Stellar network is a borderless and limitless protocol that makes it easy for people to create, store, trade, and send all forms of money in digital representations at a low cost. Stellar’s protocol is utilized by financial institutions, money service providers, and fintech firms.

Token and Presale Details

The XMU token is in its presale stage which started on 18 April 2022 and concluded on 4 July 2022, which coincides with the Independence Day Holiday in the United States. A total of 777 million tokens will be minted with 231,1 million tokens offered to the public during the presale. You can participate in the presale and buy your XMU tokens using several cryptocurrencies that include BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, USDT, SOL, DASH, TRX, and many more.

There will be bonuses available during the presale. The XMU token will be launched on Uniswap.

Why is Mushe Necessary?

Mushe is a necessary part of the entire crypto ecosystem because of its much-needed solution to crypto access, adoption, and incentives.

The Mushe Wallet will make it easy for users to buy, hold, and exchange cryptocurrencies and flip NFTs. The Mushe Chat will be a decentralized social media platform where users can gather to chat and share tips. The project’s DeFi program requires users to have 125,000 XMU tokens to qualify for the staking projects. These tokens can be obtained at a huge discount during the ongoing presale. The Mushe ecosystem enables you to trade metaverse projects and to be a part of the play-and-earn revolution.

Make Your Move

Mushe is making it easy for you to participate in its promising presale and enjoy the best of crypto. Do not be left behind as people get a piece of NFTs, the metaverse, and Web3 through innovative and user-friendly platforms such as Mushe. And Mushe is a multi-chain project leveraging the best of Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar for your benefit.

Mushe Token (XMU)

https://www.mushe.world/ https://portal.mushe.world/sign-in



