Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Misara Founder Mile Rathod To Pay Back To Society By Supporting LGBTQ Through Donations

Misara is an organic skincare brand that not only produces organic, paraben-free, and green products but also products that are free from artificial fragrances. Misara is well-known for making products from the scratch using all homemade techniques. 

Mile Rathod, Founder, Misara

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 3:05 pm

Given the magnitude of celebrations as much as awareness the pride month is bringing along, Misara founder Milie Rathod aims to add a little piece of tribute to the community as she conducts a donation drive for the rainbow group. All the sales which will be made this month by the Misara group will be given to The Humsafar Trust, an LGBTQ community to support and encourage the community. She is getting active support from her community and society alike.

Misara founder Milie Rathod is breaking all stereotypes by creating a completely organic brand for all makeup lovers. She has always been experimenting with homemade things and now she is introducing those things to the world through Misara. 

Misara is an upcoming global makeup brand that is going to replace the artificial makeup market with pure and natural products. It also plans to donate ten per cent of its total sale to society year on year. 
 

