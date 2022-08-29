MASHA ART PAYS TRIBUTE TO INDIAN ART LEGENDS, SHOWCASES 40 LUXURY ARTWORKS BY THE COUNTRY’S 20 MASTER ARTISTS OF ALL TIMES.

In an eclectic display of over forty luxury artworks by twenty of India's master artists of all times, India’s finest luxury art consulting company Masha Art, which is pioneering a paradigm shift in investment art and wealth management, is presenting a show at DLF Emporio in New Delhi, in addition to an ongoing exhibition that runs for two months.

Masha Art, a new-age art consulting company, is also present at DLF Camellias and Hotel Taj Mansingh.

The luxury art showcase features Indian modern and contemporary master artists, holding out hope and cheer in its exclusive curation. The showcase is aimed at paying tribute to master artists across India, who have exhibited sustained commitment to art since the early 20th century.

Curated for collectors, connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, the artworks also include paintings from the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group, some of which are showcased on the back of the central panel. The overall exhibit features artworks by eminent artists such as F. N. Souza, Ram Kumar, Sakti Burman, K. Laxma Goud, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Thota Vaikuntam, Manu Parekh, Seema Kohli, Neeraj Goswami, Manoj Dutta, and many more.

"Indian art has gained momentum as an excellent store of wealth among all periods. While the economy has tanked during the pandemic, Indian art has not only flourished, it has also set record prices. Art adds life to any space. With the excellent collecting opportunity that it provides, art also stimulates a person's inner vision and keeps one inspired. Our curation of the masterpieces will add a vibrant, bright twist to your physical spaces and art portfolios," said Ishita Kheterpal and Samarth Mathur, Managing Partners at Masha Art.

The showcase opened its doors in August and is continuing to welcome art aficionados at India’s leading luxury mall, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj.