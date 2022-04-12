Make Way For Lara Sebastian, The Woman And An Ace Talent Behind The Exponential Rise Of The Artistic Fields

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we witness the pool of opportunities that await us across industries of the world. This happens only when people adopt a broader mindset and widen their perspectives towards things that go ahead in helping them become more much than they think there are capable of becoming. So many individuals and professionals have thrived on this attitude and a much open mindset, and among them a few of them have even spellbound people with the kind of growth and glory they have achieved for themselves and the fields they work in. The story of Lara Sebastian is all about this and much more.

From getting influenced by a dance troupe while studying in elementary school in Calgary at the age of 11, finding her passion in dancing, moving to Vancouver in search of great opportunities to hone her skills in the performing art, to moving to LA and getting represented by a highly renowned talent agency Clear Talent Group (CTG), getting the opportunities to work with several known actors, appearing in many music videos for major artists like Snoop Dogg, Will.i.am, Far East Movement, and Michael Buble, to name a few, working as a choreographer for Kool & the Gang, becoming Miss Jetset 2018, and becoming an extraordinary talent in dancing, modelling, and acting, Lara Sebastian came a long way.

Throughout her journey, Lara Sebastian says that her hard work and her strong will to create her success story acted as her companions, which helped her stay committed to her goals and gave her the confidence to keep walking her path, no matter what. She confesses how things seemed quite tough to her once when at the age of 18, she had moved to Vancouver and then to LA, but she was aware of where she aspired to be in life and was also prepared to give it her all to explore many other artistic fields. That’s what she did, and that’s how she flourished in her career, being not just a dancer but also an actor and model.

Interestingly, Lara Sebastian is a travel lover and has travelled to different parts of the world already, which has also turned many heads toward her.