Magnesium Breakthrough Reviews: Can It Reduce Stress?

Magnesium Breakthrough is a dietary supplement containing all the 7 forms of magnesium the body needs to reduce stress levels and give better sleep. This Magnesium Breakthrough is produced by Bioptimizers which include 60 veggie capsules in each bottle.

Quick Magnesium Breakthrough Review Summary

Product Full Name: Bioptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Brand: Bioptimizers Main Benefits: Provides seven forms of magnesium to reduce the cortisol hormone Item: Capsules

What Is Stress?

The main reason the body lack magnesium is due to stress. Stress may alter several chemical reactions in the body, and when our mind is under pressure, it produces cortisol to manage stress levels.

Many people in America, especially adults, are stressed because of family problems, love life, work pressure, and other health problems. Hypertension and anxiety can havoc on our health condition. And many don't know that their stress level has increased, which is very hurtful to the body.

These stress levels may cause various health problems like obesity, energy loss, slow metabolism, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and poor sleep. Stress can also affect your mood, destroying your family's peace.

The body automatically reduces magnesium when we are under stress. The lack of magnesium may cause elevated stress levels and poor sleeping quality.

Overconsumption of alcohol, caffeine, processed food, junk meals, and sugar drinks can exhaust magnesium levels in the body.

Most people try to lower stress levels externally by doing yoga, aerobic activities, listening to songs or music, and taking medicine. Some other people switch their jobs, avoid traffic, or walk away from relationships. These people don't know that this stress is internal due to the lack of adequate magnesium in the body, which elevates stress levels.

This is where Magnesium Breakthrough can help!

What Is Bioptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough?

The Bioptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough contains 7 forms of natural magnesium to help you:

Maintain healthy blood pressure

Reduce stress and cortisol

Build strong bones

Sleep faster, deeper, and better

Improve mental health and cognitive functions

Improve Mood

Studies confirmed that over 75% of adult Americas fight with their stress, and their body depletes magnesium automatically. For this problem, Magnesium Breakthrough is the best natural supplement to overcome magnesium deficiency in the body. Take Magnesium Breakthrough Supplement before bedtime gives you better sleep, relaxes muscles, and reduces tension.

Magnesium Breakthrough contains all 7 naturally-occurring types of magnesium to combat stress and give you adequate sleep. These Magnesium Breakthrough pills improve biochemical reactions in the body to provide relaxation, good sleep, strong immunity, and many other health benefits.

Many Magnesium Breakthrough reviews confirm that after using it for 2 to 3 weeks, they see positive sleep quality results. Other studies also confirm that it reduces stress levels quickly.

This is the best magnesium supplement currently on the market as it contains all the 7 forms of magnesium that no other medicine or pills have. Many happy consumers confirm that they have been using one or two forms of magnesium previously, but after Magnesium Breakthrough was introduced, they are glad to get all 7 magnesium forms in one tablet.

Who Created Magnesium Breakthrough?

As mentioned above, Magnesium Breakthrough is one of the best-selling supplements of BiOptimizers.

BiOptimizers was founded by Wade Lightheart (President) and Matt Gallant (CEO). They become best friends after meeting in the gym. They both have a strong background in working with pro athletes to achieve the best in their respective sports.

Wade lost her 23-year sister due to cancer and Matt helped his friend to lose more than 200 pounds in a year. So, they created BiOptimizers in 2014 to help people to improve their overall health with the help of natural plants, herbs, roots, and mushrooms.

BiOptimizers is now among the top supplement brands on the market with more than 162,000 customers from over 90 countries. BiOptimizers and their products also featured in many TV shows and radio podcasts.

People are trusting BiOptimizers because their products are formulated by top-class formulators in their fields and all their products come with a 365-day money-back guarantee.

How Does Magnesium Breakthrough Supplement Work?

Magnesium is the fourth main vital mineral for the body, which involve in 600 biochemical reactions in the body. Over 80% of the people in America cannot get sufficient magnesium from the diet they are taking because US soil lacks magnesium. This lack of magnesium can trigger many health diseases and slow down overall body performance.

All these 7 forms of magnesium work differently to enhance body performance.

No other supplement provides the full spectrum of 7 forms of magnesium in one tablet as Magnesium Breakthrough is providing to their customers.

These Magnesium Breakthrough pills reduce the cortisol hormone, which the brain produces when under stress or tension. It also fights against inflammation in the body and boosts your energy level to perform daily exercise or work activities.

Expert confirms that using it continuously for two months without skipping the dose can provide an adequate amount of magnesium to the human body, reducing stress and anxiety. These pills nourish the body with sufficient magnesium to improve brain, kidney, and digestion health and give you better sleep.

After using it for 3 to 5 weeks, it increases the peace and serenity level for your whole life.

Magnesium Breakthrough Ingredients

In this section of the Magnesium Breakthrough review, we will find out how each form of magnesium works.

Magnesium Chelate:

This form of magnesium boosts physical activity, muscle growth, digestion, and brain health. This type of magnesium can easily absorb by the body and treat the low magnesium level in the blood cells. It is also helpful for stomach pain, heartburn, gastric problems, and ulcers.

It is also helpful for bodybuilders who want to build mass muscle.

Magnesium Citrate:

Magnesium Citrate is essential for gut health as it improves bowel movement and eliminates constipation problems.

This Magnesium Citrate is also helpful in losing weight as it helps the stool to absorb water so that it becomes softer and passes out quickly from the body.

Magnesium Glycinate:

Magnesium Glycinate is soluble magnesium that can easily absorb into the body that has calming ability to reduce tension, stress, anxiety, and depression. It improves the production of brain cells (neurons) to perform thinking, learning, and memorizing tasks.

Magnesium Orotate:

Magnesium Orotate improves insomnia symptoms to make you asleep faster, deeper, and longer. This form of magnesium helps to prevent heart attack. A heart attack occurs when the heart does not get enough oxygen and nutrients to survive.

This type of magnesium provides the necessary nutrients to eliminate heart attack symptoms. Most doctors recommend using 40 mg of Magnesium Orotate daily to improve heart health.

Magnesium Taurate:

Magnesium Taurate is very important for cardiovascular health to reduce the symptoms of heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. It provides adequate nutrients to the arteries and vein walls for improving blood flow circulation to the body organs, especially the heart. Health professionals suggest taking 300-400mg of Magnesium Taurate will benefit your health.

Magnesium Sucrosomial:

This Magnesium Sucrosomial is essential for enhancing energy production in the body to improve bone health, muscle growth, and immune system. It is also helpful for cardiovascular health.

Magnesium Malate:

Magnesium Malate is a mineral that has many health benefits. It reduces inflammation, improves mood, balances blood sugar, and eliminates chronic back pain. It is also the form of energy to make bones and joints stronger.

Vitamin B6

It is used in Magnesium Breakthrough ingredients for its vital role in supporting energy and protein production through a chemical reaction in the body.

Magnesium Breakthrough Benefits:

Control Stress And Cortisol Production:

Magnesium Breakthrough contains 7 forms of magnesium that are easily absorbed in the body to reduce cortisol production, which the brain generates under stress or tension. By reducing cortisol production, the brain automatically reduces the stress level, and you experience a calm and relaxed mind.

Support Cardiovascular Health:

These capsules reduce the risk of heart attack, heart failure, and stroke through their natural ingredients, which provide the necessary nutrients and oxygen to the heart.

Reduce Blood Sugar Level:

According to the official website, these Magnesium Breakthrough capsules can reduce the risk of high blood pressure and high blood sugar by up to 47%. So, these pills are also helpful for people with diabetes.

Proper Sleep:

Keeping your mind relaxed and calm will make you sleep better and longer.

Improve Mood Swings:

Magnesium Breakthrough reduces stress, affecting sleeping quality and changing our mood swings, which can ruin our family peace.

Support Athletes:

These Magnesium Breakthrough capsules are helpful for athletes who want to recover quickly for the next game. These athletes do hard workouts to make strong muscles.

These pills give them proper sleep and provide muscle relaxation for rapid healing.

Supports Weight Loss:

These pills remove toxins from the body from unhealthy eating, alcohol drinking, junk foods, and sugary drinks. It provides the necessary minerals and vitamins to the body to improve digestion and strengthen bones and muscles.

Pros & Cons of Magnesium Breakthrough Supplement

Pros:

Magnesium Breakthrough is the supplement created to improve your sleep by reducing stress. However, it also offers various benefits and some of them are:

Improves heart health

Supports mental health, cognitive functions, and mood

Supports healthy blood sugar levels

Promotes healthy metabolism

Builds strong bones

Promotes healthy blood pressure levels

Strengthen immune system

Supports Vitamin D

Cons:

Expensive single bottle price

The supplement has a proprietary blend – no exact amount of each ingredient

Some customers reported mild headaches

No option for live chat

International customers have to pay shipping fees

Magnesium Breakthrough Dosage Recommendation

The standard dose for Magnesium Breakthrough is two tablets daily with a glass of water to quickly soak up. Taking one pill in the morning and one an hour before bedtime can give you better and longer sleep.

The product label recommended taking these pills after 30 to 40 minutes of each meal, but customer reviews confirm that taking these pills on an empty stomach before each meal can boost absorption function and get faster results.

The manufacturer recommends taking it for at least 6 weeks to get relief from depression and stress once and for all.

Each Bottle of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough contains 60 veggie capsules which are enough for one month.

The company also suggests one capsule daily at the initial stage for one week and then the standard dose. You must take up to 3 capsules daily or increase the amount according to your health condition.

Magnesium Breakthrough Customer Reviews and Complaints:

If you look for Magnesium customer reviews on the internet then you’ll find thousands of them. However, it can be difficult for you to separate genuine reviews from paid ones. So, I talked with some previous customers, and here is what they said:

Positive Reviews by Customers

Sandi Williams, who is the primary class teacher, mentions that Magnesium Breakthrough has certainly improved her sleep. She added that this supplement has not helped her to fall asleep quickly but it helped her in getting a better sleep quality and feel rested in the morning.

Cindy Smith, who is a news reporter in Houston, TX, says that she purchased Magnesium Breakthrough to reduce the leg cramps that she was getting after working out in the gym or walking in the evening. She noticed that after taking two Magnesium Breakthrough capsules before sleeping, her leg cramp went away.

Donald Fore, who is an accountant in California, mentions that he purchased Magnesium Breakthrough because he was suffering from serious sleep issues. After using the product every day for two weeks, he started getting better quality sleep. Additionally, he mentioned his memory became sharper, his anxiety went down, and not getting any jumping leg cramps.

Barbara, who is a real estate agent from Miami, says that he loves this product as she is getting deep sleep every night and feels rested every morning.

Lisa Ellen, who is a housewife in Nevada, says that she used magnesium breakthrough capsules along with two other supplements to reduce her blood pressure. It worked like a miracle. She further mentioned that her high BP reduced from 150/90 to 118/74 within just two weeks.

Negative Reviews by Customers

Jamie Cooper, who is a sales executive in Alaska, says that he purchased this product from Amazon after seeing the lower price than the official website. The bottle he got doesn’t include all seven forms of magnesium as mentioned on the product page on Amazon. It seems like he got fooled by sellers on Amazon, who sell fake products at a lower price.

Heather Harris, who is a waitress in Texas, mentions that she bought Magnesium Breakthrough from Amazon after seeing it is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. When she asked for a refund, even after only two weeks, she got no response from the seller or Amazon.

Pricing Package

You can only find the discount packages on their official page, not any other online stores like Amazon, eBay, and others. Customers must buy Magnesium Breakthrough from their official store to apply for a refund.

The company offers Magnesium Breakthrough in three different packages which are stated under:

Basic Package: 1 month supply - One Bottle Price $40

Most Popular Package: 3-month supply - Three Bottles Price $33 each bottle, totaling $99

Best Value Package: 5-month supply - Five Bottles Price $32 each bottle, totaling $160

Best Value Package: 12-month supply – Twelve Bottles Price $29 each bottle, totaling $345

The basic Package includes $7 additional for shipping and handling costs.

Only 3 to 12 months packages have the free US and Canada shipping. All these packages include one-time payments and no other subscription fees.

You must wait a week for the Magnesium Breakthrough package to be delivered to your home address.

Refund Policy

The manufacturer of Magnesium Breakthrough offers a 365-day 100% money-back guarantee that if the customer doesn't like the product or doesn't get a good result will apply for a refund at any time.

You can go to the Magnesium Breakthrough official page and apply for a refund through their customer support center, which is very active. They will ask you to send the remaining half or full bottle to their address and get your money back within 3 to 4 business days.

Magnesium Breakthrough Side Effects

These Magnesium Breakthrough capsules are gluten-free and veggie-friendly so that everyone can use them, but they contain rice hull, so if people have an allergy to rice should avoid it.

Overdose can have severe adverse effects on the health, like vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, lightheadedness, and restlessness.

You should consult the doctor if you take any health medication or pills.

Women expecting or breastfeeding cannot take it as it can affect their health and the baby's health.

Children under 18 cannot use these pills as they trigger Magnesium Breakthrough Side Effects.

Who Should Avoid Magnesium Breakthrough? Safety Instructions:

Magnesium Breakthrough contains a proprietary blend of seven vital forms of magnesium which are involved in many functions of the body. Magnesium Breakthrough is tested and manufactured in the FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility.

Unlike other magnesium supplements on the market, Magnesium Breakthrough doesn’t contain any stimulants, additives, preservatives, or harmful chemicals. People are using this supplement for reducing stress, improving sleep, and preventing leg cramps.

However, Magnesium Breakthrough doesn’t cure or treat any disease. If you are suffering from any serious illness then you should first consult your doctor before using this supplement.

Similarly, pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers should avoid taking the supplement. BiOptimizers’ supplements are also not for people below 18 years.

Magnesium Breakthrough Review - Final Verdict:

Magnesium Breakthrough is also for those who cannot sleep due to stress or tension. This supplement offers 7 forms of magnesium necessary for several bodily functions in the body, which no other magnesium supplement provides.

As discussed above, stress is very harmful to health as it automatically reduces magnesium from the body, triggering many health diseases. To minimize the stress level, you need to fulfill the adequate magnesium deficiency in the body with the Magnesium Breakthrough supplement.

These Magnesium Breakthrough pills reduce stress levels and make you sleep sufficiently to improve your mood.

You can buy Bioptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Supplement from their official website, not from local shops or stores.

In this Magnesium Breakthrough Review, I recommended using this supplement to overcome stress as Bioptimzers provides you with a 365-day money-back guarantee. I think it is a risk-free investment, and you will not lose any penny.

Remember that Bioptimizers will facilitate only those who buy Magnesium Breakthrough from their official product page.

To know more about this product, read Magnesium Breakthrough reviews on their official page.

Frequently Asked Questions on Magnesium Breakthrough:

Q: Does it help with energy?

A: Magnesium Breakthrough contains magnesium Malate that helps to fight against fatigue. Magnesium Malate is the combination of magnesium and malic acid and they both help in producing energy in the body.

Q: Is it effective?

A: Magnesium Breakthrough contains 500mg of elemental magnesium along with 1711 mg of magnesium blend containing all seven forms of magnesium. This blend makes this supplement more effective than taking any one form of magnesium alone.

Q: In which country this supplement is made in?

A: BiOptimizers is a USA-based supplement company and they manufacture their products in a USA-based, and GMP-certified facility. The company also tested its product to ensure its customers get an effective and safe supplement.

Q: Are these capsules big?

A: No! These are easy-to-swallow capsules. Many teachers are using this supplement because they are getting stress reduction.

Q: Is it vegan?

A: Yes! BiOptimizers claims that Magnesium Breakthrough is a vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free supplement.

Q: Does it cause gas problems?

A: There are no complaints from customers about gas problems. Even customers with sensitive stomach don’t get any problems after using these capsules.

Q: Can I return the supplement if I don’t like it?

A: Yes! Every supplement from BiOptimizers comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t like the supplement for whatever reason, you can email them and get your money back. However, make sure you get Magnesium Breakthrough from the official website to become eligible for a money-back guarantee.

