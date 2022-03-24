LunarCrush: Social Data That Matters In The Crypto World

Two of today's hottest digital topics are cryptocurrency and social media. LunarCrush has combined both into one of the most innovative crypto projects on the market. Touted as social intelligence for crypto, the creators of this platform keep a close ear out for every bit of information shared across social media and turn it into valuable data for users to make informed decisions.



The crypto world has tremendous potential, but it is equally overwhelming. There is a multitude of free information out there, but it is spread across different websites, Reddit feeds, and Discord groups. LunarCrush condenses this data into one convenient hub so people can spend more time making money than figuring out how to make money.



Another problem with researching crypto trends online is that some people are simply wrong or have no idea what they are talking about. LunarCrush eliminates this concern by posting accurate information. The app closely examines social media content and interprets patterns to determine what is and isn't factual.



LunarCrush offers a customized experience for every user thanks to its sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI). The app learns about a user's interests, favorites, and holdings. This means that the social data which matters the most per an individual's choices goes to that user while a different set of data goes to another person. The AI is powered by LunarCrush tracking over 3,000 coins and using powerful tools to combine the information with traditional financial metrics. The result is the most up-to-date crypto analysis on the web.



This new community is nothing short of a project that has its finger on the digital pulse of cryptocurrency. Experts have rightly reckoned this as a launchpad for those seeking guidance on Bitcoin, altcoins, exchanges, and crypto influencers.

