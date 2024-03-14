One of the highlights of the fest was the Short-Film Competition. The OG creators from Hyderabad, Charan Varma(populary known as chari not sorry), Youtuber & Content Creator; Pavan Chelamkuri, Creative Producer, Chai Biscuit were the judges of the final round. “I’m thrilled to be part of this fest at Woxsen, which has one of the best infrastructures that I have ever seen. Through one-on-one interactions with students, I was able to provide them with industry insights. It was really amazing to see a lot of youngsters being enthusiastic about film making,” said Charan Varma.