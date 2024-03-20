The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the fixture list for the 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to begin on March 22, 2024. The opening match of the tournament will feature the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
To date, the BCCI has only announced the schedule for the initial 21 matches of the IPL 2024 season.
IPL 2024 Schedule
Below is the updated schedule of the IPL 2024. This schedule is only for the first half the rest of the schedule will be released soon.
MATCH
DATE
TIME
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
VENUE
1
March 22
8 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai
2
March 23
3:30 PM
Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals
Mohali
3
March 23
7:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata
4
March 24
3:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants
Jaipur
5
March 24
7:30 PM
Gujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians
Ahmedabad
6
March 25
7:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Punjab Kings
Bengaluru
7
March 26
7:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans
Chennai
8
March 27
7:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad
9
March 28
7:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Jaipur
10
March 29
7:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Bengaluru
11
March 30
7:30 PM
Lucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings
Lucknow
12
March 31
3:30 PM
Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
13
March 31
7:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Visakhapatnam
14
April 01
7:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai
15
April 02
7:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Lucknow Super Giants
Bengaluru
16
April 03
7:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Visakhapatnam
17
April 04
7:30 PM
Gujarat Titans
Punjab Kings
Ahmedabad
18
April 05
7:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Hyderabad
19
April 06
7:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Jaipur
20
April 07
3:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai
21
April 07
7:30 PM
Lucknow Super Giants
Gujarat Titans
Lucknow
IPL 2024 VENUES
CITY
VENUE
Chennai
M.A. ChidambaramChepauk Stadium
Kolkata
Eden Garden
Ahmadabad
Narendra Modi Stadium
Delhi
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Mumbai
Wankhede Stadium
Hyderabad
Rajiv gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Mohali
Punjab Cricket Association Is Bindra Stadium
Bangalore
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Guwahati
Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Lucknow
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Dharamsala
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
IPL 2024 TEAM SQUADS
TEAM
SQUAD
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
MS Dhoni (c) Moeen Ali Deepak Chahar Devon Conway Tushar Deshpande Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad Rajvardhan Hangargekar Ravindra Jadeja Ajay Mandal Mukesh Choudhary Matheesha Pathirana Ajinkya Rahane Shaik Rasheed Mitchell Santner Simarjeet Singh Nishant Sindhu Prashant Solanki Maheesh Theekshana Rachin Ravindra Shardul Thakur Daryl Mitchell Sameer Rizvi Mustafizur Rahman Avanish Rao Aravelly.
Gujarat Titans
David Miller Shubman Gill (c) Matthew Wade Wriddhiman Saha Kane Williamson Abhinav Manohar B. Sai Sudharsan Darshan Nalkande Vijay Shankar Jayant Yadav Rahul Tewatia Mohammed Shami Noor Ahmad Sai Kishore Rashid Khan Joshua Little Mohit Sharma Azmatullah Omarzai Umesh Yadav Shahrukh Khan Sushant Mishra Kartik Tyagi Manav Suthar Spencer Johnson Robin Minz.
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma Dewald Brevis Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan N. Tilak Varma Tim David Vishnu Vinod Arjun Tendulkar Shams Mulani Nehal Wadhera Jasprit Bumrah Kumar Kartikeya Piyush Chawla Akash Madhwal Jason Behrendorff Romario Shepherd Hardik Pandya (c) Gerald Coetzee Dilshan Madushanka Shreyas Gopal Nuwan Thushara Naman Dhir Anshul Kamboj Mohammad Nabi Shivalik Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson (c) Jos Buttler Shimron Hetmyer Yashasvi Jaiswal Dhruv Jurel Riyan Parag Donovan Ferreira Kunal Rathore Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Sen Navdeep Saini Prasidh Krishna Sandeep Sharma Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal Adam Zampa Avesh Khan Rovman Powell Shubham Dubey Tom Kohler-Cadmore Abid Mushtaq Nandre Burger.
Kolkata Knights Riders
Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Rahmanullah Gurbaz Shreyas Iyer (c) Jason Roy Sunil Narine Suyash Sharma Anukul Roy Andre Russell Venkatesh Iyer Harshit Rana Vaibhav Arora Varun Chakaravarthy KS Bharat Chetan Sakariya Mitchell Starc Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ramandeep Singh Sherfane Rutherford Manish Pandey Mujeeb Ur Rahman Gus Atkinson Sakib Hussain.
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul (c) Quinton de Kock Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Kyle Mayers Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Devdutt Padikkal Ravi Bishnoi Naveen-ul-Haq Krunal Pandya Yudhvir Singh Prerak Mankad Yash Thakur Amit Mishra Mark Wood Mayank Yadav Mohsin Khan K. Gowtham Shivam Mavi Arshin Kulkarni M. Siddharth Ashton Turner David Willey Mohd. Arshad Khan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Faf du Plessis (c) Glenn Maxwell Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Anuj Rawat Dinesh Karthik Suyash Prabhudessai Will Jacks Mahipal Lomror Karn Sharma Manoj Bhandage Mayank Dagar Vijaykumar Vyshak Akash Deep Mohammed Siraj Reece Topley Himanshu Sharma Rajan Kumar Cameron Green Alzarri Joseph Yash Dayal Tom Curran Lockie Ferguson Swapnil Singh Saurav Chauhan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abdul Samad Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram (c) Marco Jansen Rahul Tripathi Washington Sundar Glenn Phillips Sanvir Singh Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Agarwal T. Natarajan Anmolpreet Singh Mayank Markande Upendra Singh Yadav Umran Malik Nitish Kumar Reddy Fazalhaq Farooqi Shahbaz Ahmed Travis Head Wanindu Hasaranga Pat Cummins Jaydev Unadkat Akash Singh Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan (c) Matthew Short Prabhsimran Singh Jitesh Sharma Sikandar Raza Rishi Dhawan Liam Livingstone Atharva Taide Arshdeep Singh Nathan Ellis Sam Curran Kagiso Rabada Harpreet Brar Rahul Chahar Harpreet Bhatia Vidwath Kaverappa Shivam Singh Harshal Patel Chris Woakes Ashutosh Sharma Vishwanath Pratap Singh Shashank Singh Tanay Thyagarajann Prince Choudhary Rilee Rossouw.
Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant (c) Pravin Dubey David Warner Vicky Ostwal Prithvi Shaw Anrich Nortje Abishek Porel Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel Lungi Ngidi Lalit Yadav Khaleel Ahmed Mitchell Marsh Ishant Sharma Yash Dhull Mukesh Kumar Harry Brook Tristan Stubbs Ricky Bhui Kumar Kushagra Rasikh Dar Jhye Richardson Sumit Kumar Shai Hope Swastik Chhikara.
IPL 2024 Teams, Owners & Sponsors
Team
Owner(s)
Sponsor(s)
Chennai Super Kings
N Srinivasan (India Cements Limited)
TVS Eurogrip India Cements Gulf British Empire SNJ 10000 Jio Nippon Paint Astral Pipes Aqilliz ICICI Bank Fan Craze Fan Play
Delhi Capitals
Kiran Kumar Grandhi (GMR Group) Parth Jindal (JSW Group)
Greenpanel Industries Pvt Ltd JSW Royal Stag Jio Wrogn Viacom18 Fan Craze BKT Growing Together Bira Merch Store Fancode Fever FM
Gujarat Titans
Siddharth Patel (CVC Capital Partners)
Ather Energy BKT Growing Together Capri Loans Jio Astral Pipes Simpolo Ceramics Acko Dream11 Boat Boat Radio Mirchi Bisleri Havmor EM Fancode Cybeart India
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shah Rukh Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment) Jay Mehta Juhi Chawla (Mehta Group)
Winzo Unacademy Lux Cozi TV9 Joy Care Jio 1 Finance Acko Wrogn McDowell's No.1 Glance Nestle Munch LG BKT Growing Together Thums Up Kotak Mio Amore Open Rollick Ice Cream Sampark Advertising & Media Pvt Ltd Fever FM Radio One 94.3
Lucknow Super Giants
Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG Group)
My11Circle Greenply Industries GIGABYTE Technology and AORUS Too Yumm Acko Credenc.com Darwin Platform Group of Companies
Mumbai Indians
Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries)
Slice DHL Jio Astral Pipes Usha Dream11 Acko McDowell's No.1 Bisleri Team Viewer BKT Growing Together Sporjo Performax Education and Sports For All (ESA) DNA Networks Radio City 91.1 FM Fever FM MyFM Celio Chupps Cybeart India EUME Fancode Plaeto PlayR Shop The Arena
Punjab Kings
Mohit Burman (Dabur) Ness Wadia (Wadia Group) Preity Zinta (PZNZ Media) Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Group)
Ebix Cash BKT Growing Together Lotus Herbals Jio All Seasons Dream11 Hindware Italian Collection Nestle Munch McDonald's India North & East T10 Sports T10 Sports Fancode Shop The Arena
Rajasthan Royals
Manoj Badale (Emerging Media Pvt Ltd) Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Media) Gerry Cardinale (RedBird Capital Partners) Shane Warne (Now Warne Family)
BKT Growing Together Dollar Jio McDowell's No.1 FanCraze
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Prathmesh Mishra (United Spirits Limited)
Muthoot FinCorp DP World Exide Jio Puma MPL Meesho Boat Chola MS Nippon Paint Kingfisher Nestle Munch Buy Stars Kotak Sosyo Open BKT Growing Together Jar Redcliffe Labs Restolex StockGro Birla Estates IB Cricket NVY Fever 104 FM Himalayan Natives Battre Hombale Films Nxt Wave Kredit Bee DNA Networks
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kalanithi Maran (Sun Network)
Cars24 BKT Growing Together Kent Water Purifiers Jio TCL Technology Dream11 Acko Thums Up NBL Wrogn Nestle Munch Kotak Fancode Electro Rush McDowell's No.1 Red FM 93.5 Tenali Double Horse Urad Dall Open Binomo IB Cricket
IPL 2024 Broadcasting and Telecast Details
Country
TV Channels
India
Star Sports
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Australia
Fox Sports
South Africa
SuperSport
USA and Canada
Times Internet (Willow TV)
Caribbean
Flow Sports
Middle East
Times Internet
Pakistan
Geo Super
Bangladesh
Channel 9
New Zealand
Sky Sports NZ
188BET: Best Betting App for IPL 2024
188Bet Overview
188Bet is a premier IPL Betting App which was launched in 2007. 188Bet offers variety of sports for betting enthusiast such as cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, badminton and many more. However, 188Bet is immensely popular for betting on IPL matches.
188Bet has established a reputation for offering competitive odds, especially in the world of IPL betting, making it a go-to destination for fans looking to place a bet on their favorite team.
The platform also places a strong emphasis on security, employing state-of-the-art technology to protect user information and transactions, providing peace of mind for its users.
Does 188Bet offer any Bonuses and Promotions?
Have you ever wondered what makes some online betting platforms stand out in the crowded marketplace? It's not just the variety of games or the safety of transactions—it's the added value they provide to their players.
188Bet shines brightly in this aspect, offering a treasure chest of bonuses and promotions designed to enhance your betting experience, whether you're a seasoned bettor or a newbie dipping your toes into the world of online betting.
Let’s look in to the some of the promotions offered by 188Bet
100% First Deposit Bonus
188Bet rolls out the red carpet for its new members with an enticing offer that's hard to overlook: a 100% First Deposit Bonus, up to INR 10,000. This generous welcome gesture means that your initial deposit is matched, doubling your funds and giving you a hefty boost as you start your betting journey.
Imagine depositing INR 5,000 and instantly having INR 10,000 in your account to play with. This bonus not only amplifies your betting power but also offers a golden opportunity to explore 188Bet's diverse betting landscape without having to dive deep into your pockets.
It's a perfect kickoff for any enthusiast looking to make their mark in the world of online betting, providing both a safety net and extra ammunition to explore the wide array of betting options available.
REDEPOSIT BONUS PROMOTIONS
For those who've already taken their first steps with 188Bet, the journey gets even more rewarding with the "15% ReDeposit Bonus Promotion."
Think of it as a heartfelt thank you from 188Bet, offering up to INR 5,000 back in your pocket on your next deposit. This means every time you decide to boost your balance, you're greeted with a 15% bonus, enhancing your adventure in the betting world. It’s like having a loyal friend who's always there to give you a little extra, making your experience richer and your chances of winning brighter.
With this gesture, 188Bet not only keeps the betting spirit alive but ensures that every return feels welcoming, giving you more reasons to explore and enjoy its vast betting landscape.
Sportsbook Rebate Promotion
188Bet's "Sportsbook Rebate Promotion" is like a weekly celebration for sports betting fans. With this offer, you get to enjoy a range of rewards that make every bet more exciting. Imagine getting back a slice of your stakes every week, with rewards varying from 0.18% to 0.38%, and then topping that off with extra bonuses that can soar from 3.6% to 7.6%.
It's like having your dedication to the game acknowledged in a big way, with the chance to pocket up to INR 6,00,000 or USD 7,000 during each promotional week. This initiative by 188Bet is a heartfelt nod to the commitment and passion of its betting community, transforming every bet into a doorway to potentially grand rewards.
5% Sportsbook Weekly Cashback Promotion
The 5% Sportsbook Weekly Cashback Promotion by 188BET redefines the sports betting landscape, offering a blend of security and thrill. Whether you're an experienced bettor or new to the sportsbook scene, this promotion provides a valuable buffer against losses and a chance to extend your betting journey.
Embrace this opportunity to minimize risks while enjoying the vast betting options on 188BET. Remember, with 188BET, every week is a new chance to win big or get a part of your stakes back, making your sports betting adventure endlessly rewarding.
iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway!
188BET elevates the thrill of online betting with an irresistible offer that tech enthusiasts and betting aficionados alike won't want to miss – the iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway! In a gesture that combines the excitement of gaming with the allure of cutting-edge technology, 188BET is offering its members a chance to win the highly coveted iPhone 15 Pro Max. This promotion is not just about the thrill of the game; it's about rewarding the passion and loyalty of 188BET members with a prize that symbolizes innovation and luxury.
To participate in this exclusive giveaway, members are required to place a minimum accumulated bet amount of INR 50,000 on any of the vast array of 188BET products. Whether you're drawn to the suspenseful dynamics of live sports betting, the strategic depths of casino games, or the immersive experience of live casino action, every bet contributes towards your chance to clinch this state-of-the-art smartphone. The promotion is meticulously designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests, ensuring that whether your passion lies in sports, roulette, blackjack, slots, or any other game, you have a fair shot at this incredible prize.
The Promotion Period for this giveaway is carefully chosen to give participants ample opportunity to qualify for the draw, encouraging them to explore and enjoy the diverse betting landscape that 188BET offers. As players immerse themselves in their preferred games, reaching the qualifying bet amount adds an extra layer of excitement to the experience, blending the thrill of potentially winning big with the anticipation of owning the latest in smartphone innovation.
188BET's iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway exemplifies how the platform continues to offer more than just a place to bet – it's a realm where gaming excellence meets the pinnacle of technological rewards. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary promotion, where every bet could lead to you holding the future in your hands.
How to Register on 188Bet?
Registering at 188Bet is a straightforward and user-friendly process, designed to get you into the heart of the action without any hassle.
Simply, follow these steps to register:
STEP 1: Visiting 188Bet’s Official Website
Before anything else, head over to the https://aff.188topbet.com/sports/597294/signup
It’s crucial to use the official site to ensure your data’s safety and security. Bookmark the official page to avoid any future mix-ups.
Step 2: Finding the “SIGN UP” Button
Look for the prominently displayed “SIGN UP” button, usually located at the top right corner of the homepage.
Clicking on this will lead you to the registration form.
Step 3: Filling Out the Registration Form
The registration form is your first real step into the 188Bet world. Here’s what you need to know:
· Email Address
· Username
· Password
· Country of Residence
· Preferred Currency
Step 4: Agreeing to Terms and Conditions
Before proceeding, you’ll need to agree to 188Bet’s terms and conditions. Take a moment to read through these, as they outline your rights and responsibilities on the platform.
Step 5: Account Verification
Prepare to verify your account by providing a valid ID. This step is vital for ensuring the security of your account and adhering to legal requirements.
What are the Deposit Methods offered by 188Bet?
Bank Transfer
Net Banking
UPI
Skrill
Neteller
Astropay
How to Download 188Bet App?
Downloading the 188Bet app is a straightforward process designed to get you started with your betting journey quickly and efficiently. Here’s a simple guide to follow:
· Visit the Official 188Bet Website: Start by navigating to the official 188Bet website using your mobile device’s browser. This ensures you're getting the authentic app directly from the source.
· Find the App Download Section: Look for a section on the website dedicated to mobile app downloads. This is usually prominently displayed on the homepage or accessible through a menu option labeled something like "Mobile" or "App."
· Select Your Platform: 188Bet typically offers versions of its app for both iOS and Android devices. Select the version that matches your device’s operating system. This ensures compatibility and a smooth running experience.
· Follow the Download Instructions:
iOS Installation Guide
1. Scan the QR code to follow the installation guide in mobile device.
2. Wait for the program to prompt, then tap Install.
3. After installation, your 188BET App will be available for use from your phone's home/lobby.
4. Enable the App by "TRUSTING"
5. Please make sure the app is enabled by going to your Settings > General > Device Management and tap on Trust "Datviet Industry and Trading Joint Stock Company".
Android Installation Guide
1. Tap the DOWNLOAD APP button
2. Wait for the program to prompt, then tap YES to Install.
3. Launch installer.
Note: Check on Notifications or Downloads if application is not prompted to run.
4. Open when installation is done.
5. Allow application to access device.
Note: Access is required to ensure the full functionality of the application.
· Open and Register/Login: With the app installed, open it and proceed to register for a new account or log in if you already have one.
Remember, downloading apps from official sources and ensuring your device’s security settings are appropriately managed is crucial for a safe and enjoyable betting experience.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.