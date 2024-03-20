Outlook Spotlight

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the fixture list for the 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to begin on March 22, 2024. The opening match of the tournament will feature the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

To date, the BCCI has only announced the schedule for the initial 21 matches of the IPL 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Schedule

Below is the updated schedule of the IPL 2024. This schedule is only for the first half the rest of the schedule will be released soon.

MATCH

DATE

TIME

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

VENUE

1

March 22

8 PM

Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai

2

March 23

3:30 PM

Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals

Mohali

3

March 23

7:30 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata

4

March 24

3:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants

Jaipur

5

March 24

7:30 PM

Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians

Ahmedabad

6

March 25

7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Bengaluru

7

March 26

7:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans

Chennai

8

March 27

7:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad

9

March 28

7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Jaipur

10

March 29

7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru

11

March 30

7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings

Lucknow

12

March 31

3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ahmedabad

13

March 31

7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings

Visakhapatnam

14

April 01

7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai

15

April 02

7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants

Bengaluru

16

April 03

7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders

Visakhapatnam

17

April 04

7:30 PM

Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings

Ahmedabad

18

April 05

7:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings

Hyderabad

19

April 06

7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Jaipur

20

April 07

3:30 PM

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

Mumbai

21

April 07

7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans

Lucknow

IPL 2024 VENUES

CITY

VENUE

Chennai

M.A. ChidambaramChepauk Stadium

Kolkata

Eden Garden

Ahmadabad

Narendra Modi Stadium

Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium

Hyderabad

Rajiv gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Mohali

Punjab Cricket Association Is Bindra Stadium

Bangalore

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Lucknow

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Dharamsala

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

IPL 2024 TEAM SQUADS

TEAM

SQUAD

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni (c) Moeen Ali Deepak Chahar Devon Conway Tushar Deshpande Shivam Dube Ruturaj Gaikwad Rajvardhan Hangargekar Ravindra Jadeja Ajay Mandal Mukesh Choudhary Matheesha Pathirana Ajinkya Rahane Shaik Rasheed Mitchell Santner Simarjeet Singh Nishant Sindhu Prashant Solanki Maheesh Theekshana Rachin Ravindra Shardul Thakur Daryl Mitchell Sameer Rizvi Mustafizur Rahman Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Gujarat Titans

David Miller Shubman Gill (c) Matthew Wade Wriddhiman Saha Kane Williamson Abhinav Manohar B. Sai Sudharsan Darshan Nalkande Vijay Shankar Jayant Yadav Rahul Tewatia Mohammed Shami Noor Ahmad Sai Kishore Rashid Khan Joshua Little Mohit Sharma Azmatullah Omarzai Umesh Yadav Shahrukh Khan Sushant Mishra Kartik Tyagi Manav Suthar Spencer Johnson Robin Minz.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma Dewald Brevis Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan N. Tilak Varma Tim David Vishnu Vinod Arjun Tendulkar Shams Mulani Nehal Wadhera Jasprit Bumrah Kumar Kartikeya Piyush Chawla Akash Madhwal Jason Behrendorff Romario Shepherd Hardik Pandya (c) Gerald Coetzee Dilshan Madushanka Shreyas Gopal Nuwan Thushara Naman Dhir Anshul Kamboj Mohammad Nabi Shivalik Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c) Jos Buttler Shimron Hetmyer Yashasvi Jaiswal Dhruv Jurel Riyan Parag Donovan Ferreira Kunal Rathore Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Sen Navdeep Saini Prasidh Krishna Sandeep Sharma Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal Adam Zampa Avesh Khan Rovman Powell Shubham Dubey Tom Kohler-Cadmore Abid Mushtaq Nandre Burger.

Kolkata Knights Riders

Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Rahmanullah Gurbaz Shreyas Iyer (c) Jason Roy Sunil Narine Suyash Sharma Anukul Roy Andre Russell Venkatesh Iyer Harshit Rana Vaibhav Arora Varun Chakaravarthy KS Bharat Chetan Sakariya Mitchell Starc Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ramandeep Singh Sherfane Rutherford Manish Pandey Mujeeb Ur Rahman Gus Atkinson Sakib Hussain.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c) Quinton de Kock Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Kyle Mayers Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Devdutt Padikkal Ravi Bishnoi Naveen-ul-Haq Krunal Pandya Yudhvir Singh Prerak Mankad Yash Thakur Amit Mishra Mark Wood Mayank Yadav Mohsin Khan K. Gowtham Shivam Mavi Arshin Kulkarni M. Siddharth Ashton Turner David Willey Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c) Glenn Maxwell Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Anuj Rawat Dinesh Karthik Suyash Prabhudessai Will Jacks Mahipal Lomror Karn Sharma Manoj Bhandage Mayank Dagar Vijaykumar Vyshak Akash Deep Mohammed Siraj Reece Topley Himanshu Sharma Rajan Kumar Cameron Green Alzarri Joseph Yash Dayal Tom Curran Lockie Ferguson Swapnil Singh Saurav Chauhan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram (c) Marco Jansen Rahul Tripathi Washington Sundar Glenn Phillips Sanvir Singh Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Agarwal T. Natarajan Anmolpreet Singh Mayank Markande Upendra Singh Yadav Umran Malik Nitish Kumar Reddy Fazalhaq Farooqi Shahbaz Ahmed Travis Head Wanindu Hasaranga Pat Cummins Jaydev Unadkat Akash Singh Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan (c) Matthew Short Prabhsimran Singh Jitesh Sharma Sikandar Raza Rishi Dhawan Liam Livingstone Atharva Taide Arshdeep Singh Nathan Ellis Sam Curran Kagiso Rabada Harpreet Brar Rahul Chahar Harpreet Bhatia Vidwath Kaverappa Shivam Singh Harshal Patel Chris Woakes Ashutosh Sharma Vishwanath Pratap Singh Shashank Singh Tanay Thyagarajann Prince Choudhary Rilee Rossouw.

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (c) Pravin Dubey David Warner Vicky Ostwal Prithvi Shaw Anrich Nortje Abishek Porel Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel Lungi Ngidi Lalit Yadav Khaleel Ahmed Mitchell Marsh Ishant Sharma Yash Dhull Mukesh Kumar Harry Brook Tristan Stubbs Ricky Bhui Kumar Kushagra Rasikh Dar Jhye Richardson Sumit Kumar Shai Hope Swastik Chhikara.

IPL 2024 Teams, Owners & Sponsors

Team

Owner(s)

Sponsor(s)

Chennai Super Kings

N Srinivasan (India Cements Limited)

TVS Eurogrip India Cements Gulf British Empire SNJ 10000 Jio Nippon Paint Astral Pipes Aqilliz ICICI Bank Fan Craze Fan Play

Delhi Capitals

Kiran Kumar Grandhi (GMR Group) Parth Jindal (JSW Group)

Greenpanel Industries Pvt Ltd JSW Royal Stag Jio Wrogn Viacom18 Fan Craze BKT Growing Together Bira Merch Store Fancode Fever FM

Gujarat Titans

Siddharth Patel (CVC Capital Partners)

Ather Energy BKT Growing Together Capri Loans Jio Astral Pipes Simpolo Ceramics Acko Dream11 Boat Boat Radio Mirchi Bisleri Havmor EM Fancode Cybeart India

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment) Jay Mehta Juhi Chawla (Mehta Group)

Winzo Unacademy Lux Cozi TV9 Joy Care Jio 1 Finance Acko Wrogn McDowell's No.1 Glance Nestle Munch LG BKT Growing Together Thums Up Kotak Mio Amore Open Rollick Ice Cream Sampark Advertising & Media Pvt Ltd Fever FM Radio One 94.3

Lucknow Super Giants

Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG Group)

My11Circle Greenply Industries GIGABYTE Technology and AORUS Too Yumm Acko Credenc.com Darwin Platform Group of Companies

Mumbai Indians

Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries)

Slice DHL Jio Astral Pipes Usha Dream11 Acko McDowell's No.1 Bisleri Team Viewer BKT Growing Together Sporjo Performax Education and Sports For All (ESA) DNA Networks Radio City 91.1 FM Fever FM MyFM Celio Chupps Cybeart India EUME Fancode Plaeto PlayR Shop The Arena

Punjab Kings

Mohit Burman (Dabur) Ness Wadia (Wadia Group) Preity Zinta (PZNZ Media) Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Group)

Ebix Cash BKT Growing Together Lotus Herbals Jio All Seasons Dream11 Hindware Italian Collection Nestle Munch McDonald's India North & East T10 Sports T10 Sports Fancode Shop The Arena

Rajasthan Royals

Manoj Badale (Emerging Media Pvt Ltd) Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Media) Gerry Cardinale (RedBird Capital Partners) Shane Warne (Now Warne Family)

BKT Growing Together Dollar Jio McDowell's No.1 FanCraze

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Prathmesh Mishra (United Spirits Limited)

Muthoot FinCorp DP World Exide Jio Puma MPL Meesho Boat Chola MS Nippon Paint Kingfisher Nestle Munch Buy Stars Kotak Sosyo Open BKT Growing Together Jar Redcliffe Labs Restolex StockGro Birla Estates IB Cricket NVY Fever 104 FM Himalayan Natives Battre Hombale Films Nxt Wave Kredit Bee DNA Networks

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kalanithi Maran (Sun Network)

Cars24 BKT Growing Together Kent Water Purifiers Jio TCL Technology Dream11 Acko Thums Up NBL Wrogn Nestle Munch Kotak Fancode Electro Rush McDowell's No.1 Red FM 93.5 Tenali Double Horse Urad Dall Open Binomo IB Cricket

IPL 2024 Broadcasting and Telecast Details

Country

TV Channels

India

Star Sports

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Australia

Fox Sports

South Africa

SuperSport

USA and Canada

Times Internet (Willow TV)

Caribbean

Flow Sports

Middle East

Times Internet

Pakistan

Geo Super

Bangladesh

Channel 9

New Zealand

Sky Sports NZ

188BET: Best Betting App for IPL 2024

188Bet Overview

188Bet is a premier IPL Betting App which was launched in 2007. 188Bet offers variety of sports for betting enthusiast such as cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, badminton and many more. However, 188Bet is immensely popular for betting on IPL matches.

188Bet has established a reputation for offering competitive odds, especially in the world of IPL betting, making it a go-to destination for fans looking to place a bet on their favorite team.

The platform also places a strong emphasis on security, employing state-of-the-art technology to protect user information and transactions, providing peace of mind for its users.

Does 188Bet offer any Bonuses and Promotions?

Have you ever wondered what makes some online betting platforms stand out in the crowded marketplace? It's not just the variety of games or the safety of transactions—it's the added value they provide to their players.

188Bet shines brightly in this aspect, offering a treasure chest of bonuses and promotions designed to enhance your betting experience, whether you're a seasoned bettor or a newbie dipping your toes into the world of online betting.

Let’s look in to the some of the promotions offered by 188Bet

100% First Deposit Bonus

188Bet rolls out the red carpet for its new members with an enticing offer that's hard to overlook: a 100% First Deposit Bonus, up to INR 10,000. This generous welcome gesture means that your initial deposit is matched, doubling your funds and giving you a hefty boost as you start your betting journey.

Imagine depositing INR 5,000 and instantly having INR 10,000 in your account to play with. This bonus not only amplifies your betting power but also offers a golden opportunity to explore 188Bet's diverse betting landscape without having to dive deep into your pockets.

It's a perfect kickoff for any enthusiast looking to make their mark in the world of online betting, providing both a safety net and extra ammunition to explore the wide array of betting options available.

Bonuses and Promotions
info_icon

REDEPOSIT BONUS PROMOTIONS

For those who've already taken their first steps with 188Bet, the journey gets even more rewarding with the "15% ReDeposit Bonus Promotion."

Think of it as a heartfelt thank you from 188Bet, offering up to INR 5,000 back in your pocket on your next deposit. This means every time you decide to boost your balance, you're greeted with a 15% bonus, enhancing your adventure in the betting world. It’s like having a loyal friend who's always there to give you a little extra, making your experience richer and your chances of winning brighter.

With this gesture, 188Bet not only keeps the betting spirit alive but ensures that every return feels welcoming, giving you more reasons to explore and enjoy its vast betting landscape.

ReDeposit Bonus Promotion
info_icon

Sportsbook Rebate Promotion

188Bet's "Sportsbook Rebate Promotion" is like a weekly celebration for sports betting fans. With this offer, you get to enjoy a range of rewards that make every bet more exciting. Imagine getting back a slice of your stakes every week, with rewards varying from 0.18% to 0.38%, and then topping that off with extra bonuses that can soar from 3.6% to 7.6%.

It's like having your dedication to the game acknowledged in a big way, with the chance to pocket up to INR 6,00,000 or USD 7,000 during each promotional week. This initiative by 188Bet is a heartfelt nod to the commitment and passion of its betting community, transforming every bet into a doorway to potentially grand rewards.

100% First Time Deposit
info_icon

5% Sportsbook Weekly Cashback Promotion

The 5% Sportsbook Weekly Cashback Promotion by 188BET redefines the sports betting landscape, offering a blend of security and thrill. Whether you're an experienced bettor or new to the sportsbook scene, this promotion provides a valuable buffer against losses and a chance to extend your betting journey.

Embrace this opportunity to minimize risks while enjoying the vast betting options on 188BET. Remember, with 188BET, every week is a new chance to win big or get a part of your stakes back, making your sports betting adventure endlessly rewarding.

iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway!

188BET elevates the thrill of online betting with an irresistible offer that tech enthusiasts and betting aficionados alike won't want to miss – the iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway! In a gesture that combines the excitement of gaming with the allure of cutting-edge technology, 188BET is offering its members a chance to win the highly coveted iPhone 15 Pro Max. This promotion is not just about the thrill of the game; it's about rewarding the passion and loyalty of 188BET members with a prize that symbolizes innovation and luxury.

To participate in this exclusive giveaway, members are required to place a minimum accumulated bet amount of INR 50,000 on any of the vast array of 188BET products. Whether you're drawn to the suspenseful dynamics of live sports betting, the strategic depths of casino games, or the immersive experience of live casino action, every bet contributes towards your chance to clinch this state-of-the-art smartphone. The promotion is meticulously designed to cater to a broad spectrum of interests, ensuring that whether your passion lies in sports, roulette, blackjack, slots, or any other game, you have a fair shot at this incredible prize.

The Promotion Period for this giveaway is carefully chosen to give participants ample opportunity to qualify for the draw, encouraging them to explore and enjoy the diverse betting landscape that 188BET offers. As players immerse themselves in their preferred games, reaching the qualifying bet amount adds an extra layer of excitement to the experience, blending the thrill of potentially winning big with the anticipation of owning the latest in smartphone innovation.

188BET's iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway exemplifies how the platform continues to offer more than just a place to bet – it's a realm where gaming excellence meets the pinnacle of technological rewards. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary promotion, where every bet could lead to you holding the future in your hands.

Deposit Bonus
info_icon

How to Register on 188Bet?

Registering at 188Bet is a straightforward and user-friendly process, designed to get you into the heart of the action without any hassle.

Simply, follow these steps to register:

STEP 1: Visiting 188Bet’s Official Website

Before anything else, head over to the https://aff.188topbet.com/sports/597294/signup

It’s crucial to use the official site to ensure your data’s safety and security. Bookmark the official page to avoid any future mix-ups.

Step 2: Finding the “SIGN UP” Button

Look for the prominently displayed “SIGN UP” button, usually located at the top right corner of the homepage.

Clicking on this will lead you to the registration form.

Step 3: Filling Out the Registration Form

The registration form is your first real step into the 188Bet world. Here’s what you need to know:

· Email Address

· Username

· Password

· Country of Residence

· Preferred Currency

Step 4: Agreeing to Terms and Conditions

Before proceeding, you’ll need to agree to 188Bet’s terms and conditions. Take a moment to read through these, as they outline your rights and responsibilities on the platform.

Step 5: Account Verification

Prepare to verify your account by providing a valid ID. This step is vital for ensuring the security of your account and adhering to legal requirements.

What are the Deposit Methods offered by 188Bet?

Bank Transfer

Net Banking

UPI

Skrill

Neteller

Astropay

How to Download 188Bet App?

Downloading the 188Bet app is a straightforward process designed to get you started with your betting journey quickly and efficiently. Here’s a simple guide to follow:

· Visit the Official 188Bet Website: Start by navigating to the official 188Bet website using your mobile device’s browser. This ensures you're getting the authentic app directly from the source.

· Find the App Download Section: Look for a section on the website dedicated to mobile app downloads. This is usually prominently displayed on the homepage or accessible through a menu option labeled something like "Mobile" or "App."

· Select Your Platform: 188Bet typically offers versions of its app for both iOS and Android devices. Select the version that matches your device’s operating system. This ensures compatibility and a smooth running experience.

· Follow the Download Instructions:

iOS Installation Guide

1. Scan the QR code to follow the installation guide in mobile device.

2. Wait for the program to prompt, then tap Install.

3. After installation, your 188BET App will be available for use from your phone's home/lobby.

4. Enable the App by "TRUSTING"

5. Please make sure the app is enabled by going to your Settings > General > Device Management and tap on Trust "Datviet Industry and Trading Joint Stock Company".

Android Installation Guide

1. Tap the DOWNLOAD APP button

2. Wait for the program to prompt, then tap YES to Install.

3. Launch installer.

Note: Check on Notifications or Downloads if application is not prompted to run.

4. Open when installation is done.

5. Allow application to access device.

Note: Access is required to ensure the full functionality of the application.

· Open and Register/Login: With the app installed, open it and proceed to register for a new account or log in if you already have one.

Remember, downloading apps from official sources and ensuring your device’s security settings are appropriately managed is crucial for a safe and enjoyable betting experience.

