Users can utilize native $5SCAPE tokens to acquire VR hardware optimized, get lifetime access to the VR content library, and receive exclusive discounts on all 5th Scape products. The maximum token supply of $5SCAPE tokens is 5.21 billion, and 80% is distributed across 12 presale rounds. The presale has already raised $5.1 million, so you still have time to join the revolution early and enjoy the highest returns in the future. By combining entertainment with blockchain technology, this project promises value through engagement and participation, as well as a new gaming environment that has the potential to change the industry forever.