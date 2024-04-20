Lately, crypto presales have witnessed a surge in interest, mainly owing to the allure of acquiring crypto assets at discounted prices. Lower initial investment outlays hold the potential to amplify future profit prospects, rendering presales a captivating domain for newcomers eager to dip their toes into the crypto waters without substantial financial commitments.
However, with so many investment opportunities, finding the ones with the highest return potential is essential for success. After reviewing dozens of emerging projects, we found a selection of the best upcoming cryptocurrencies to help you get the most out of your investments. So, let's dive deeper into the hottest cryptocurrency presales at the moment.
Best Crypto Presales Listed
The list below gives you a quick overview of the best cryptocurrency presales to invest in right now. The review section below explains each one.
1. Dogeverse - The World's First Multi-Chain Meme Coin Raising $6 Million in Ten Days
2. Slothana - New Solana-Based Meme Coin With Explosive Potential
3. 5thScape - Revolutionary AR/VR Cryptocurrency Platform
4. 99 Bitcoins - Emerging Learn-to-Earn Crypto Project With a Massive Community
5. Dogecoin20 - New Doge-Themed Meme Coin With a Record Presale Event
6. Sponge V2 – Another Shot at 100X Gains For Investors Who Missed the Original $SPONGE Presale
7. Ripple - Leading Traditional Finance Alternative About to Blow Up
1. Dogeverse - The World's First Multi-Chain Meme Coin Raising $6 Million in Ten Days
Dogeverse is quickly establishing itself as one of the leading meme coins of 2024, especially with the anticipation surrounding "Doge Day" on April 20. It's inspired by the Doge meme, but it offers a few significant upgrades compared to other Doge-inspired meme coins, including a multi-chain deployment feature and high staking rewards.
Originally built on the Ethereum blockchain, the project will be deployed across five additional blockchains in the future, including Binance, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base. The cross-chain approach empowers users to transact and interact with the token seamlessly across various platforms, giving $DOGEVERSE tokens superior reach and flexibility never before seen in meme coin markets.
Moreover, users can use the staking mechanism to earn yearly payouts currently projected to exceed 1,055%. Therefore, the project is designed to motivate users to hold on to their tokens for as long as possible, ensuring stability and stable future growth.
With a total token supply of 200 billion $DOGEVERSE, 30 billion are allocated for the presale, while 20 billion are reserved for staking incentives. The presale launched on April 8, raising over $6 million in the first ten days. It went live during the peak of the ongoing meme coin frenzy due to the approaching Bitcoin halving event and Dogecoin Day on April 20.
2. Slothana - New Solana-Based Meme Coin With Explosive Potential
Slothana, the newest meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, raised over $500,000 in the first 24 hours of its official presale. It plans to walk the path pawed by other Solana-based meme coins like Dogwifhat and Bonk, and it is bound to find its way to all major listings, including Binance.
The project has amassed over $10 million within the first two weeks of its presale, with investors continuing to pour millions into $SLOTH tokens. The surge in interest seems largely propelled by investor FOMO and the fast-growing landscape of Solana-based meme coin initiatives.
Rumors suggest that Slothana's founders are responsible for SMOG, another SOL-based meme that exploded in the past few months, reaching a market cap of over $300 million. Solana meme coins are still among the cryptos that have gained the most in the past few months, and Slothana is likely to ride the same wave, exploding by up to x100 in the next few weeks.
The official Slothana presale is just a few days from closing, so you must hurry up and invest to secure your spot among the earliest investors. 1 SOL token will get you exactly 10.000 $SLOTH, so hurry up and join the growing Slothana community before the $SLOTH token launches to the moon!
3. 5thScape - Revolutionary AR/VR Cryptocurrency Platform
5th Scape distinguishes itself with a revolutionary proposition - a tokenized AR/VR platform offering gaming, streaming, and educational experiences to all $5SCAPE token holders. It will launch with a market cap of $15 million after selling 80% of its tokens during the presale, ensuring that it's surrounded by a stable community that will help fuel future projects.
The project offers a virtual reality (VR) online gaming ecosystem where users can play games, embark on virtual journeys, and explore user-created worlds using the latest VR headsets and other technologies. 5th Scape plans to develop five distinct VR-based games, with the first, 'Cage Conquest,' slated for release in the second quarter of 2024.
Users can utilize native $5SCAPE tokens to acquire VR hardware optimized, get lifetime access to the VR content library, and receive exclusive discounts on all 5th Scape products. The maximum token supply of $5SCAPE tokens is 5.21 billion, and 80% is distributed across 12 presale rounds. The presale has already raised $5.1 million, so you still have time to join the revolution early and enjoy the highest returns in the future. By combining entertainment with blockchain technology, this project promises value through engagement and participation, as well as a new gaming environment that has the potential to change the industry forever.
4. 99 Bitcoins - Emerging Learn-to-Earn Crypto Project With a Massive Community
99 Bitcoins is a trusted Web3 educational platform renowned for guiding newcomers into the cryptocurrency realm. It offers a unique approach that educates investors while providing signals for high-return investment opportunities. The platform has recently announced its cryptocurrency to the excitement of over 2 million community members. The official presale went live recently, raising over $400,000 within the first few days.
The platform incentivizes users to expand their crypto knowledge through $99BTC tokens. It offers a wide range of user-friendly guides, tutorials, and expert tips that allow users to earn native $99BTC tokens through a Learn-to-Trade reward system.
Users can earn $99BTC tokens directly into their Ethereum wallets by engaging in interactive learning modules, quizzes, tutorials, and other educational activities. With the platform's presale gaining momentum, 99 Bitcoins emerges as a go-to resource for novice and experienced investors seeking to deepen their understanding of cryptocurrency markets. It offers a transparent learning system that will help you become a better trader while earning a profit!
5. Dogecoin 20 - New Doge-Themed Meme Coin With a Record Presale Event
Dogecoin 20 emerged as a new meme coin built on the Ethereum network. It is inspired by the original Dogecoin and has various upgrades. These include an integrated staking protocol enabling token holders to passively earn revenue, providing a more sustainable alternative with lower transaction fees and faster speeds.
Harnessing meme coins' playful and viral essence, Dogecoin20 incorporates successful elements from digital currencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. The narrative surrounding the coin hints at an imminent surge in popularity and value, resonating with the meme-driven crypto community, especially as Dogecoin Day approaches. Recent visibility boosts can be attributed to endorsements from tech influencers, suggesting a potential spike in popularity.
Moreover, the buzz on social media platforms resulted in a hugely successful presale event that reached all milestones, raising over $10 million in record time. The token supply will be limited to ensure a stable launch until $DOGE20 is listed on major exchanges, mitigating short-term volatility. Token holders can capitalize on their holdings by staking their $DOGE20 tokens to earn passive rewards. The project will go live on April 18, giving early investors the highest reward on Dogecoin Day and beyond.
6. Sponge V2 – Another Shot at 100X Gains For Investors Who Missed the Original $SPONGE Presale
Expanding upon the monumental triumph of the original $SPONGE token, which catapulted from a modest $1 million valuation to over $100 million at its peak, the team returns with an enhanced version dubbed Sponge V2. The new version has more tokens and is built around a Play-to-Earn racing game inspired by Spongebob Squarepants cartoon characters.
However, the only way to obtain V2 tokens is to buy and stake the original $SPONGE. The Stake-to-Bridge system will lock all V1 tokens for good, replacing them with V2 once the project goes live. Once it does, it is likely to repeat and even surpass the x100 gains of the original token, making it one of the best investment options on the market.
If you invest and stake your tokens during the event, you will earn a 160% purchase bonus. Anyone purchasing $SPONGE will automatically stake those V1 tokens and receive an equivalent value in gleaming new V2 tokens. Over $16 million worth of $SPONGE has been staked already, and the current price of V2 is over 6,000 higher than V1's listing price.
7. Ripple - Leading Traditional Finance Alternative About to Blow Up
Ripple's XRP is entering the final stretch of the legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The court's decision is expected to clear XRP's status as a security within the United States, allowing it to get back on track as the leading traditional finance blockchain alternative.
This legal triumph opens avenues for central banks and financial institutions to delve into and potentially embrace Ripple's cross-border payment network. Critical partners like Bank of America, PNC Bank, and Santander Bank have already forged partnerships with Ripple. At the same time, numerous others await the final verdict to jump on the XRP train.
XRP has been battling the SEC for over three years and has failed to surpass the $0.66 price mark due to the ongoing legal battle. However, XRP tokens will likely surpass $1 once the court clears Ripple's name, so millions of investors still hold on to their tokens. Considering the tokens are currently valued at $0.48, you can invest at a low point and enjoy high returns in 2024 and beyond.
Final Words
All projects mentioned above are showing significant growth potential in 2024 and beyond. Many are still available in presale, so you can invest early to get the highest returns possible. However, before you invest, remember that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets, so there's always some risk involved. That said, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event should trigger the biggest crypto bull run ever, so investing right now could be the best financial decision you've ever made.