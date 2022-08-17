Here’s Why These Top 3 Tokens Are The Next Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2022 - Decentraland, Kishu Inu, and GryffinDAO

No doubt, 2022 has been a torrid year in the coin market. This year has been one of the worst bear periods in bear market history. The crypto world has witnessed crypto prices dip by more than half their value. However, there are still strong indications that the trend will be reversed and things will improve. This piece will look at the cryptocurrencies with the potential to explode in 2022 - Decentraland (MANA), Kishu Inu (KISHU), and GryffinDAO (GDAO).

Decentraland (MANA) - Bridging Metaverse and Cryptocurrency

If you’ve kept up with the digital world, you’ll have heard about the metaverse. While the metaverse isn’t new, it has only recently achieved its groundbreaking potential. Many developers have seen the limitless potential that exists in the metaverse and wish to take advantage of it. As the metaverse gradually makes it into different fields of life, the cryptocurrency world hasn’t been left out. Today, Decentraland is one of the largest metaverse platforms with a market cap worth billions of dollars.

Developed in 2017 by Esteban Ordano and Ari Meilich, Decentraland is a metaverse platform that allows users to interact and explore a virtual world. In the metaverse, crypto users can access a virtual 3D world with various customizable activities, in-game items, art, and land. Decentraland aims to incentivize users to be a part of a shared virtual world. The most exciting feature of Decentraland is that it allows users to purchase virtual land (a form of digital real estate). There are two major tokens on Decentraland; MANA and LAND. MANA is the native token of the platform, and LAND is an NFT token that defines ownership of digital real estate.

Kishu Inu (KISHU) - The Future Of The Meme Sector

The meme sector has been growing rapidly for some time. While this sector has been previously touted as lacking value, the scenario is fast changing. With the widespread popularity of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), many cryptocurrencies have decided to follow suit. Kishu Inu is one of the cryptocurrency tokens that has decided to follow the dog-themed style. Kishu Inu was launched in 2021 and is based on the Ethereum blockchain. You see, Kishu Inu is one of the few meme coins that offers users some utility. So, what does Kishu Inu offer to us?

Kishu Inu has an ecosystem that comprises a decentralized exchange, a dedicated NFT marketplace, and a liquidity pool. Users will also be able to earn Kishu Inu tokens from staking on the NFT platform. You can also use Kishu Inu to create new NFTs via the ecosystem. KISHU is the native token of this ecosystem. Unlike Dogecoin, which has an unlimited supply of tokens, Kishu Inu has a maximum supply of crypto tokens capped at 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens.

GryffinDAO (GDAO) - Next-generation (DAO) Protocol

GryffinDAO is a cryptocurrency project which any forward-thinking crypto enthusiast will be interested to learn about. An important thing to note about this cryptocurrency is that its development team emphasizes creating a coin with a stable value but with high potential to increase after a certain period. GryffinDAO is one of the few cryptocurrency projects that run as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization. The purpose of this platform is to ensure that users stay in full control of their digital assets.

As mentioned earlier, GryffinDAO is concerned about creating a cryptocurrency that’ll provide users with numerous use cases. GryffinDAO is a decentralized protocol that plans to offer its users next-generation benefits. This network protocol is based on the Binance Smart Chain. As a result, it leverages all the benefits of this platform. GryffinDAO will allow developers to host their decentralized applications on the protocol at a cheap cost. It’s also compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which will allow developers to import applications from the Ethereum blockchain and run them seamlessly. They aim to create a decentralized platform that can support multiple decentralized applications and create earning opportunities for users. GDAO is the native token of this platform.

