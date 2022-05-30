Harraj S Lamba : Fitness Model Of India 

Harraj Lamba one of the handsome bodybuilder in the fitness industry, all over his social media timelines, urging you to a fit and healthier lifestyle, to get up and move. And harraj s lamba who’s listed as one of the top 10 fitness influencers in India — is one of them. “It’s one of the biggest forms of recognition I could get, and it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” laughs the 31-year-old harraj

What started when he was 18 as an attempt to put on a little muscle like his favorite on-screen characters, has grown into a sportswear and athletic gear business and online training programs. “Initially, I used to upload the odd set onto Youtube & I.g. It was in 2011 that I created a Facebook & Instagram page and my own social media. I was putting out information on training and the basics, and people wanted more,” he says, adding that the popularity was kind of incidental.

“I now find Instagram easiest to get content out. When I meet people, they always mention my @enhancedathleteIndia Instagram because, through it, I have been able to express myself fully,” he says. And although social media is changing rapidly, he says that one rule remains consistent: be true to yourself.

Harraj says his main goal is to share his passion for training. “The term fitness influencer fits perfectly with what I’ve been trying to do from the start.” And while his pictures get posted all over the internet as Enhanced Athlete inspiration, he is quite aware of the risks that go with being misrepresented in a way that doesn’t go with his brand. One particular image (above) bothered him enough to write a long post on Facebook. “In it, I’m sitting on the edge of an infinity pool in Cyprus, and someone had added one of those motivational quotes on success. Now, I was there on work, for a couple of seminars. I work hard to be successful, and I felt that the picture did not represent that. The ideas of success in these motivational posts— yachts, villas, cars — don’t drive me personally.”

As an influencer, he is consistently approached to endorse brands. There’s just one litmus test: “I need to like and use the product, and believe in it. Anything I feel is disingenuous is rejected right off the bat.” Especially since one of his constant messages is natural bodybuilding. there are still several discussions online on whether his impressive body is really all-natural. “When I first found out about this, it was a shock. In the past, I wanted to prove it to them. Now I ignore the negativity and concentrate on putting out positivity,” he says.



India’s one of the most significant places for me because it’s so culturally different from anywhere else.” As for the bodybuilding and fitness scene, from what he has seen of it, it’s consistently improving. “The quality of life. He also completed in Las Vegas super league, was very good, and from the interactions I had with people in the industry, I could tell that they were very enthusiastic.”

Like most social media influencers, harraj Lamba is open to diversifying. He’s currently looking for an apartment in Los Angeles, as he's lived in la for more than a year. Training gold's Gym Venice

“It has been a long-time dream of mine, and this is the right place to work on it.”

