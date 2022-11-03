Gifting good governance on Rajyotsav

On the occasion of Rajyotsav, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh renewed his commitment to the people of the state by introducing further measures of good governance.

Under the hugely successful Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana launched to provide essential services to the citizens in the comfort of their home, one more service was added under the scheme from 1st November. Under this newly-added service, Aadhaar card of children up to the age of 5 years will be issued and delivered at home on making one call. Once an appointment is booked by calling the toll-free number 14545, a Mitan (friend) will visit the applicant's home to register the child's details for Aadhaar. Within a few days of the completion of the registration process, the child's Aadhaar card will be delivered to the given address.

The benefits of getting a child’s Aadhaar card are many – Aadhar is important to get the benefit of various government schemes. It serves as a digital photo identity card and is an important document for issuance of passport, PAN card, bank account. The Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana has been started in 14 municipal corporations of the state at present, and it will later be expanded to all the urban bodies of the state. Under this scheme, essential services such as issuance of birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, caste certificates, domicile certificates are being provided to the beneficiaries at the comfort of their home.

In Raipur, the Chief Minister started the National Tribal Dance Festival by lighting a traditional lamp. On this occasion, the Vidhansabha Chairman Dr. Charandas Mahant, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Chaubey, Transport Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Cultural Minister Mr. Amarjit Bhagat, Excise Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhediya, and many other public representatives were present.

National Tribal Dance Festival

Rajyotsav 2022 started with the Chhattisgarhi song Arpa Pairi Ke Dhaar. The Chief Minister Mr. Baghel started the National Tribal Dance Festival by playing the tribal nagada. The Cultural Minister Mr. Amarjit Bhagat gifted a mandar to the Chief Minister, a symbol of the tribal community.

Addressing citizens, the Chief Minister said, "I extend a warm welcome to dancers from all states and foreign guests. Preserving primitive cultures is the goal of the National Tribal Dance Festival. Several efforts have been made to preserve Chhattisgarh's culture. Today is a moment of self-pride for us.”

The National Tribal Dance Festival brings together 1500 artists from across the country and abroad to uphold tribal traditions and spread awareness of tribal cultures across the world.

The Chief Minister also said that today, a flawed conception of development has led to nature being in jeopardy. As Chhattisgarh is a tribal and agricultural-dominated state, the Chief Minister reiterated that the government continues to reflect the principles upon which the state movement was developed.