Founder Of Tiwar Foundation, Shubham Tiwari Talks About How He Manages To Work For So Many Children's Welfare At A Young Age

Rarely do we come across someone in this capitalist world going all out for the welfare of someone else. But thankfully, we have gems like Shubham Tiwari who at a young age is running an NGO to support the growth of unprivileged children. Shubham is the founder of the Tiwar Foundation which is dedicated to the welfare of children who generally don't receive the care they deserve.

Based in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Shubham Tiwari is running the NGO while continuing his own education. He is currently in the Final Year of his Bachelor of Arts.

Talking about how he manages to do such noble work on a huge scale at a young age, Shubham says that he has a real desire to work with children and the ability to make a connection with them. "I am enthusiastic and have the ability and patience to work with all children, including those with special needs to ensure they are receiving the best of care and best of education." he says.

"Above all else, I have the ability to help create a secure environment where the kids feel safe and get an education for a better future. These thoughts motivate me everyday to do better for child education. When someone wants to do something for society or the education of children, it doesn't matter if it is on a large scale or small scale. The scale increases eventually and it makes me the happiest. So I handle it in a passionate way." adds Shubham.

Tiwar Foundation has 1,000K+ members worldwide, has helped more than 950,000 children so far, has raised 300 million + funds till now, and has provided 50,000T food.

In the past, Shubham has been actively involved in several noble initiatives. He has given his support to building shelters for elderly people and has also provided ration kits to underprivileged sections of society. Shubham has helped thousands of underprivileged people during the pandemic.