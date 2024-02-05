From its establishment in 2001 with four B.Tech programs, the institution has remarkably grown to become the most successful and sought-after private sector institution for professional education. Achieving recognitions previously deemed unthinkable by peers, Amal Jyothi's commitment to delivering cutting-edge education resonates through its regular and uniquely designed programs, dedicated faculty, and a forward-thinking approach to learning. This journey exemplifies the institution's remarkable growth, surpassing expectations in the realm of transformative education.

Under the unwavering guidance of the Catholic Diocese of Kanjirapally, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering has been conceived as an engineering hub destined for growth. Positioned adjacent to the Sabarimala-Neriamangalam state highway [SH 44] and in proximity to the proposed Sabari Airport, the college spans across a total area of 65 acres. It encompasses separate accommodations for male and female students, with a combined capacity of housing up to 2500 students. These hostels operate throughout the year, adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness and discipline, and are equipped with all essential modern amenities characteristic of a contemporary campus.

The college has achieved significant milestones, reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution in the academic landscape. The University Grants Commission (UGC) conferred Autonomous status in July, 2023, recognizing the institution's commitment to academic excellence and self-governance. In the NIRF ranking under the Innovation Category, Amal Jyothi secured an impressive position in the band 101 – 150, showcasing its prowess and innovative spirit, ranking second only to NIT Calicut in the state in 2022. Additionally, Amal Jyothi's recognition in the "EXCELLENT" band in the ARIIA 2021 further underscores its dedication to fostering innovation and research. The institution takes pride in having seven NBA accredited programs, a testament to its unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of quality education. These achievements collectively reflect Amal Jyothi's pursuit of excellence and its continuous efforts to push the boundaries of academic innovation.

Green Initiatives: Embracing Renewable Energy and Environmental Stewardship

In our endeavor to champion a sustainable future, the campus proudly features a 400 kW solar power plant, complemented by both aesthetically pleasing and pragmatic energy management techniques, alongside ample green spaces integrated throughout the premises. Moreover, the college has attained ISO 50001:2018 certification for energy management of infrastructure and utilities within the campus, as well as ISO 14001:2015 for the environmental management system, further solidifying our commitment to environmental stewardship and excellence in sustainable practices.

Fostering student development through unique initiatives

A rarity among engineering colleges in the State, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering offers an on-campus International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training and testing center, providing students with comprehensive resources and guidance to excel in their language proficiency examinations. Additionally, the college houses a driving academy, where students can receive professional instruction and training to obtain their driver's license, fostering both academic and practical skill development within the campus environment. Voice of Amal Jyothi Radio 90, the community radio project within the campus extends its reach and impact beyond the confines of the campus. Through this partnership, Amal Jyothi leverages the platform provided by Radio 90 to engage with the community, disseminate knowledge, promote cultural exchange, and address pertinent social issues. By harnessing the power of radio broadcasting, both entities contribute to enriching the lives of listeners by providing informative, entertaining, and socially relevant content, thereby fostering a stronger bond between the college and the wider community it serves.