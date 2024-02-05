From its establishment in 2001 with four B.Tech programs, the institution has remarkably grown to become the most successful and sought-after private sector institution for professional education. Achieving recognitions previously deemed unthinkable by peers, Amal Jyothi's commitment to delivering cutting-edge education resonates through its regular and uniquely designed programs, dedicated faculty, and a forward-thinking approach to learning. This journey exemplifies the institution's remarkable growth, surpassing expectations in the realm of transformative education.
Under the unwavering guidance of the Catholic Diocese of Kanjirapally, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering has been conceived as an engineering hub destined for growth. Positioned adjacent to the Sabarimala-Neriamangalam state highway [SH 44] and in proximity to the proposed Sabari Airport, the college spans across a total area of 65 acres. It encompasses separate accommodations for male and female students, with a combined capacity of housing up to 2500 students. These hostels operate throughout the year, adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness and discipline, and are equipped with all essential modern amenities characteristic of a contemporary campus.
The college has achieved significant milestones, reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution in the academic landscape. The University Grants Commission (UGC) conferred Autonomous status in July, 2023, recognizing the institution's commitment to academic excellence and self-governance. In the NIRF ranking under the Innovation Category, Amal Jyothi secured an impressive position in the band 101 – 150, showcasing its prowess and innovative spirit, ranking second only to NIT Calicut in the state in 2022. Additionally, Amal Jyothi's recognition in the "EXCELLENT" band in the ARIIA 2021 further underscores its dedication to fostering innovation and research. The institution takes pride in having seven NBA accredited programs, a testament to its unwavering commitment to maintaining high standards of quality education. These achievements collectively reflect Amal Jyothi's pursuit of excellence and its continuous efforts to push the boundaries of academic innovation.
Green Initiatives: Embracing Renewable Energy and Environmental Stewardship
In our endeavor to champion a sustainable future, the campus proudly features a 400 kW solar power plant, complemented by both aesthetically pleasing and pragmatic energy management techniques, alongside ample green spaces integrated throughout the premises. Moreover, the college has attained ISO 50001:2018 certification for energy management of infrastructure and utilities within the campus, as well as ISO 14001:2015 for the environmental management system, further solidifying our commitment to environmental stewardship and excellence in sustainable practices.
Fostering student development through unique initiatives
A rarity among engineering colleges in the State, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering offers an on-campus International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training and testing center, providing students with comprehensive resources and guidance to excel in their language proficiency examinations. Additionally, the college houses a driving academy, where students can receive professional instruction and training to obtain their driver's license, fostering both academic and practical skill development within the campus environment. Voice of Amal Jyothi Radio 90, the community radio project within the campus extends its reach and impact beyond the confines of the campus. Through this partnership, Amal Jyothi leverages the platform provided by Radio 90 to engage with the community, disseminate knowledge, promote cultural exchange, and address pertinent social issues. By harnessing the power of radio broadcasting, both entities contribute to enriching the lives of listeners by providing informative, entertaining, and socially relevant content, thereby fostering a stronger bond between the college and the wider community it serves.
Global Partnerships
Amal Jyothi College of Engineering has recently solidified its global presence through strategic collaborations and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with esteemed international academic institutions and industry leaders. By partnering with institutions like SRH Berlin University of Applied Sciences in Germany, James Cook University in Australia, and Elmhurst University in the USA, Amal Jyothi is fostering academic exchange, providing students with invaluable exposure to diverse learning environments. Additionally, collaborations with companies such as Taborit in the USA and Unique World Robotics in the UAE underscore the institution's commitment to merging academic learning with real-world industry insights. These recent MoUs signify a remarkable step towards student upliftment, enhancing global impact, and positioning Amal Jyothi College of Engineering on the path of strategic growth.
Catering to Generation Alpha through an Enchanting Array of Options
Amal Jyothi College of Engineering takes a proactive approach to meet th0e demands of the modern era, ensuring that students are not just academically equipped but industry-ready. With an impressive array of programs including 12 B.Tech with Honors, Minors and Skilling Programmes, 7 M.Tech, 1 BCA, 2 MCA, and relevant Ph.D. offerings, the institution stands as a beacon of comprehensive education, unmatched by its peers.
|B.Tech Programmes
|Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Cyber Security, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Food Technology, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Automobile), Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|M.Tech Programmes
|Computer-Aided Structural Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Energy Systems, Structural Engineering and Construction Management, Environmental Engineering, VLSI Design and Embedded Systems, Electric Vehicle Technology
One of the distinguishing features of Amal Jyothi is its incorporation of skill development centers run by industry giants. These centers serve as invaluable additions, providing students with practical exposure and technical expertise that aligns with current industry requirements.
The institution's commitment to bridging academia and industry is further evident in its robust alumni network. This connective thread between current students and successful graduates contributes significantly to the exploration and growth in emerging areas. Through these strong ties, Amal Jyothi ensures a continuous exchange of knowledge and experiences, reinforcing its position as a leader in technical education.
Amal Jyothi College of Engineering has emerged as a catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, establishing the AICTE supported IDEA Lab and two technology business incubators that have given impetus to innovation and startup culture. These incubators namely Startup Valley and Bio-NEST TBI, supported by funding from both central and state governments, have played a pivotal role in nurturing 40 startups. Notably, the focus extends beyond conventional domains, with a special emphasis on rural technologies and biotechnology. This strategic initiative aligns with the institution's commitment to addressing societal challenges and promoting sustainable solutions. Amal Jyothi's unwavering support for these startups reflects its dedication to shaping a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and contributing to technological advancements in diverse sectors.
Embracing Technology and Pursuing Excellence for academic reforms
Technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering. The institution's proactive stance in adopting latest trends and standards positions it as a leader in the integration of technology into education.
Amal Jyothi's dedication to academic reforms is apparent in its proactive embrace of technology across all facets of operation. The institution's internally developed Administrative & Learning
Management Systems (AES 4.0) have become essential in serving the needs of management, parents, students, and all stakeholders, establishing a benchmark for others in the field.
With the empowering autonomous status granted by University Grants Commission and approved by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering now exercises rigorous standards for curriculum development. The emphasis is on a well-balanced and flexible curriculum having relevance to the local, national, regional and global development needs, incorporating courses having focus on employability, entrepreneurship and skill development. This meticulous approach reflects the institution's commitment to delivering an exceptional learning experience to all learners.
Supporting Diverse Students
At the heart of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering's mission is the commitment to supporting a diverse student population. The institution takes pride in its inclusive environment, welcoming individuals of all ages, educational backgrounds, and geographical locations.
Amal Jyothi is dedicated to ensuring that meritorious students have access to financial support. Learners are eligible to apply for scholarships that are both generous and renewable, contingent upon maintaining the required academic average.
Shaping Tomorrow's Education Today through Innovation and Excellence
Amal Jyothi College of Engineering stands as a beacon of innovation in the realm of autonomous education. Its commitment to providing a wide range of options, embracing technology, supporting diverse students, and meeting learning needs reflects a holistic approach to education. The institution's dedication to excellence, combined with a forward-thinking mindset, positions it as a leader in delivering quality education in a flexible and dynamic learning environment.
As we look ahead, Amal Jyothi remains committed to empowering learners, embracing change, and shaping the future of education for generations to come. The success stories of its alumni and the institution's ongoing initiatives demonstrate a vision that extends beyond conventional boundaries, creating a transformative educational experience for all.
