Ecole Globale International Girls’ School, Dehradun, Shapes Triumphant Women For The Future

There are massive developments in the education sector in this time and age. Ecole Globale International Girls' School has won numerous national and international awards for providing the best education and holistic development. The Times of India has ranked Ecole Globale as the second-best Girls' Boarding school in India. It has an average of 93 per cent, indicating that students receive excellent coaching from their teachers, who have created an environment where students learn to understand concepts rather than memorise them.

The women raised in Ecole Globale are the perfect blend of courage, skills and strength that the world today demands. Located in the very lap of Mother Nature, Ecole Globale offers instruction through two boards: the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is well-known in India, and Cambridge International Education ( CIE ). From Ecole Globale International School, Dehradun, Sneha Jain, Topped in CBSE Class 10th by scoring 96.6% Marks in 2021.

The school is the best example of excellence. The "Peers and Parents Survey" conducted by Education World Magazine in 2013 selected it as the sixth-best School in India. It bagged the National Excellence Award at the 3rd National Excellence Award ceremony held by Brainfeed

in New Delhi, where Dr Kiran Bedi was the principal guest.

Expanding The Outlook And Instilling Empathy With Foreign Exchange Programs.

Student exchange is one of the leading programmes Ecole Globale regularly runs to help students develop into global citizens. The Round Square International Service (RSIS), which includes students from some of the world's most influential institutes, hosts Ecole Globale International Girls School.

Not only are students frequently sent abroad to engage in this programme, but they also occasionally host a large number of students from various nations. International students who come to the school for a short time broaden the girls' perspectives by allowing them to experience a different culture, respect their traditions, and, most importantly, better understand the world's concerns.

The Pre-Eminent "Finishing School Certification."

Ecole Globale is the first School in India to provide the "Finishing School Certificate". The induction of the Finishing Institution curriculum has been an unprecedented expansion for the school as a strong representation of women in economic empowerment. From addressing boardroom conversations and making choices to maintaining the efficient operation of the family, the students take on each task with aplomb.

Ecole Globale focuses on giving a solid foundation for young females in all facets of life through the programme. This programme is comprehensive in arming the ladies with a captivating image that dazzles those around them. Their personality evolves into one of the crucial differences that distinguish them.

Globalising India's Intellect

With efficient academic rates and students that are nothing less than the best, Ecole Globale's Alluminis pave the way for young Indians. They globalise India's intellect by pursuing their dreams of attending universities abroad. Their hard work, dedication, and passion for learning have helped them get accepted into some of the most prestigious universities in the world—and they are not halting anytime soon.

The students at Ecole Globale are the cream of the crop. While the rest of India struggles to get through college, these students achieve high academic standards with ease. They are also trained in multiple languages like French and Spanish to navigate any international environment easily.

Kriti Puri (Placed at Simon Fraser University under business administration, Canada), Avantika Mehra (in Middlesex University pursuing Business Management), and Jayanti Tayal (pursuing Masters in International Business Management from Griffin College, Dublin, Ireland) are some recent placements of success. The young women make their mentors proud and achieve significant milestones in their careers as they continue on their paths toward becoming leaders in their fields.

Enriching Young Women's Lives Through Extracurricular Activities

The most important thing for young women in high school is to keep themselves active. It allows youngsters to release pent-up energy and unwind after a long day of studying, but it also teaches them to be self-sufficient and take charge of their own lives.

The school firmly believes that creativity is the most remarkable example of high intelligence. It provides various clubs like Music Club, Dance Club, Art Club and Poetry Club so that the women can score high on emotional intelligence and work on the very substructure of humanity.

Dehradun Youth Summit, Model United Nations, Spell Bee, and In-house Competitions are some of the school's literary activities. The school has five large playgrounds to aid in student training while also providing equal opportunities for girls to develop their potential and bring out the best in them; Some of the disciplines offered include Swimming, Shooting, Athletics and Martial Arts.