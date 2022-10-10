Department Of Industries Submits Detailed Project Report For Approval Of Bulk Drug Park In Himachal Pradesh

Consequent upon the ‘In-Principle’ accorded by Department of Pharmaceuticals, GoI on August 30, 2022, the Department of Industries submitted Detailed Project Report (DPR) on October 03, 2022 to DoP, GoI for seeking the final approval for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park at Haroli, District Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, Ms. S. Aparna chaired the Scheme Steering Committee (SSC) Meeting for examining and considering the Bulk Drug Pharma DPR in Himachal Pradesh. The above said committee had representatives from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoH&FW), Director General Drug Controller of India (DCGI), and Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI). After detailed discussions, the committee approved Detail Project Report (DPR) in the meeting.