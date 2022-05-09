Chhattisgarh Gets Its Toll-Free Medical Helpline Number 104 Ziqitza Health Care Limited

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), Asia's one of the largest private emergency medical service (EMS) provider has successfully won the tender for 104 Health Helpline Services in the State of Chhattisgarh, as per the PPP agreement with the Government of Chhattisgarh. This will enable Ziqitza’s team to expand services in Chhattisgarh. Ziqitza won this contract through a competitive bid process to help people of Chhattisgarh resolve their medical queries and to provide them with health-related information and mental health counselling, Asia’s largest emergency medical services provider company Ziqitza Health Care Limited has set up its medical helpline number 104 in the state. The service became operational in April 2022.

Mr. Chandan Datta, Head of Government Business, Ziqitza Health Care Limited said, “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude towards the state government and National Health Mission and its officials for giving us this opportunity to serve the people of Chhattisgarh. 104 helpline aims to provide people one stop solution for any advice or information relating to their health and we would like to urge people to avail this service to get solutions for their health-related queries”

The newly functional 104 helpline will have a dedicated 30-seater call center in Raipur and will also have algorithm-based application technology. This will be used in Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS) and Grievance Redressal System.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Waseem Rizwan, Project Head Chhattisgarh, Ziqitza Healthcare said, “104 helpline aims to provide people one stop solution for any advice or information relating to their health and we would like to urge people to avail this service to get solutions for their health-related queries. With the help of 104 Helpline, we are committed to helping people by offering medical assistance telephonically through qualified and trained doctors. We have been successfully running this service in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for the past 7 years and have handled as many as 20,000 to 50,000 calls per day. We have been proactively resolving queries by people who have been contacting us for a wide range of generic medical issues whether it is to do with skin disease or infection or mental anxiety.”

The 104 Helpline number offers all round medical assistance to people in four major areas. These are Medical Advice, Medical Information, Counselling and Complaint Registration.

Medical Advice: Problems related to common ailments cough, cold, fever, diet, skin problems, nutrition and hygiene related are addressed as a part of the Helpline’s medical advice given by qualified, experienced and trained doctors.

Counselling: Trained psychologists offer telephonic support and counselling to people suffering from stress, depression, anxiety, post trauma recovery, HIV, AIDS, STI and adolescent age-related problems.

Medical Information: Queries by people about hospitals, other institutions, diagnostic services etc.

Complaint Registration: 104 Helpline team records and listens to complaints relating to deficiency of services, negligence, corruption etc. in government healthcare institutions.

A great importance is given to handling calls in the most efficient manner. Our aim is that customer queries or complaints are empathetically and informatively addressed. We are certain that the 104 Helpline number will prove to be a boon for the people of Chhattisgarh. ZHL Rajasthan has experience in handling similar health helplines in the past.

Ziqitza has the experience of setting and managing Call Centre of Health Helplines from a capacity of 10 to 300 seats and a managing calls of over 20,000 a day with trained professionals.

Ziqitza is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Ambulance at Site, Medical Helplines, Mobile Medical units Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Telehealth Services, Medical Rooms, Doctors on Site and Occupational Health Centre, among others. ZHL limited Rajasthan & Ziqitza Rajasthan appreciated Ziqitza Limited on its new Chhattisgarh 104 Health Helpline project. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf.

