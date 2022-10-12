Buy Phentermine Online Prescription - Order Doctor Prescribed Phentermine 37.5 mg

If you are overweight and considering using a prescription weight loss pill, it is highly likely Phentermine has come into the equation. Doctors and medical providers are most likely to prescribe Phentermine in the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia - sometimes generic versions. There are Phentermine brands you can buy online without prescription legally.

Buy Phentermine Online - Quick Facts

Phentermine is a prescription medicine. There are various ways to get Phentermine.

Weight Loss Clinics Where You Can Buy Phentermine With a Prescription

There are weight loss clinics in the USA and Canada that can prescribe the medication after doctor consultation. You will have to qualify and be considered obese or dangerously overweight.

Phentermine Online To Buy Without Prescription

There are generic brands available that can not only suppress appetite but also burn excess body fat. These are hybrid Phentermine alternatives that are made using natural ingredients. Phentermine has been around for over 70 years now and is starting to show its age - it can still cause side effects and is not suitable for long term use.

Phentermine Overview

Arguably the most common prescribed weight loss medication is Phentermine. It is not available to buy over the counter without a valid prescription.

What is Phentermine

Phentermine (phenyl-tertiary-butylamine), is a generic drug doctors sometimes prescribe to patients who are severely overweight or obese.

Phentermine isn FDA approved drug for weight loss. Phentermine was approved by the FDA in 1959. Far from being a new drug, it has been around for a long time. Despite the fact that other drugs also have FDA approval as weight loss medications for use in the USA, Phentermine continues to be the most popular for losing weight. According to IMS Health, it still accounts for 74 percent of the prescription weight management drugs sold in the USA.

Phentermine Cost

The popularity of the drug is partly due to its reputation for delivering results. Cost is another factor. It is not as expensive as a lot of alternative weight loss drugs are. Phentermine costs around $30 for a 30-day supply. Some of the alternatives cost hundreds of dollars per month and are not always covered by medical insurance.

Unfortunately, some people find Phentermine attractive for the wrong reasons. On a chemical level, it is very similar to amphetamine (speed), which is often used as a recreational drug. It is also equally addictive

The threat of misuse and/or addiction is just one of the reasons the distribution of Phentermine is kept under such strict control. It is also the reason why doctors are only allowed to prescribe the drug for a maximum of 12 weeks.

Most people who use Phentermine expect to achieve a weight loss of five to ten percent of their original body weight.

However, despite the drug's reputation, it is important not to consider it a miracle weight loss aid. As with any other diet pill, you have to use Phentermine alongside a low-calorie diet.

What Does Phentermine Do?

Phentermine is an appetite suppressant. Drugs that control hunger in this way are also known as anorectics. Online doctors who prescribe phentermine do so to patients that are considered morbidly overweight or clinically obese.

Appetite suppressants are essential and valuable to your weight loss journey. Nobody likes to feel hungry. The sensation is as distracting as it is unpleasant. A lot of people give in to their hunger. That is one of the biggest reasons so many diets fail

Doctors in the USA are only permitted to prescribe Phentermine to people who have a BMI of 27+. This needs to be accompanied by at least one weight-related medical condition, such as high cholesterol or hypertension.

When your BMI is 27 or higher, you are extremely overweight. By the time you have become so overweight, there is a high chance you will have become accustomed to eating large quantities of food.

When you are used to this type of habitual overeating, it is even more challenging to restrict your food intake because you feel greater hunger. That is why a good appetite suppressant is useful.

By helping people to eat less food, Phentermine makes it easier to create an energy shortage in the body. This type of shortage is necessary to force the body to begin burning its fat.